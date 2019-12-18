The Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees had a productive meeting Thursday evening where they covered a wide variety of topics.
The December meeting discussions included a new radiology group to serve the hospital, the hospital’s medical documentation review and its STEMI certification application.
As of Jan. 1, the radiology group serving Bothwell will cease to exist. The hospital put out a request for proposals and ultimately decided on National Radiology Group, according to Chief Operating Officer Tom Bailey.
“They were the only one that offered to give us two full radiologists on-site,” he explained. “The other four groups ask for stipends, some were almost as much as $800,000 a year…The NRG asked for no stipend. In addition, they are going to allow us to bill the professional services which means we will retain 8% of that $1.6 million we’re going to get reimbursed. It gets to stay in the hospital and it causes our patients to get one bill (if done during business hours).”
During her report, Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman spoke about a medical documentation review the hospital just finished and said a report should be available by the second week of January. Wightman also said the hospital identified a couple of things in its exit conference that she thinks the staff can start making improvements on before receiving the report.
“The whole reason we did this review is to make sure that our records accurately reflect the level of illness of our patients, the thought process and the plan of care,” Wightman said. “It helps the next physician that’s taking care of this patient in the transition of care. It helps them know what happened, what we’re watching for, and what the plan is. In that way it improves patient care...
“There are studies out there that indicate the more accurate the documents are, the better the transition, the better the patient outcomes are,” she continued. “We are also wanting to identify workflow improvement opportunities so that our physicians and other providers are spending their energy in evaluating and planning of care for a patient versus trying to find stuff or get things into the medical records.”
Wightman said the consultants who conducted the review were “very optimistic that real change can happen” at the hospital and saw a lot of opportunities. They were also “very complimentary” of the physicians’ engagement and facility.
In the November financial report, Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis reported a loss of $323,000 with a budgeted loss of $370,000. This loss can be attributed to the 19 business days compared to calendar days. Davis said on business days the hospital’s average revenue is $1.1 million and on calendar days it is only $300,000.
Positives in the budget included professional fees and purchased services being under budget by roughly $168,000, benefits being under budget by $62,524 and supplies being under budget by $56,434. Year-to-date the hospital is budgeted at $822,681 with its actual net operating margin at $289,021. Davis said they plan to close the gap through the hospital’s new health insurance plan which will start Jan. 1, payments from swing bed rates, and clinical documentation review, among other areas.
Critical Care/Progressive Care Leader Michelle Laas reported four instructors have been certified to teach a trauma nurse core curriculum course at Bothwell. They should be giving their first course in March. They are also working on getting their times to meet the 30-minute goal time for STEMI certification. Laas said they were going to try to “mainstream that process and make it better for the patients and get them out of here in a timely manner.”
Board member David Floyd questioned what had been done about a “matter of concern” where 19 physicians had not received their flu shots. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Fracica and Wightman said the number was now down to six or seven. Facica also said several were employees who did not work full-time at Bothwell and the hospital had not received the documentation from the physicians’ main place of work. With the remaining physicians, the hospital is working on getting them to receive their shot or provide the documentation. If a legitimate reason for not having one is not provided, the physician would be put on suspension until flu season is over, according to Wightman.
“We don’t want to have that happen to anybody,” Fracica said. “It looks like we’re down to a very small number at this point that we’re trying to track down.”
The board also:
• Heard a Medical Executive Committee update from Dr. Stuart Braverman.
• Approved the payment of bills at $9,704,818 and liabilities at $13,838,528.
• Heard a Board Quality Oversight Committee update from Dr. William Woolery.
