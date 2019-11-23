It was announced Friday that Bothwell Regional Health Center has earned certification as a Level III acute stroke-ready hospital by The Joint Commission.
Bothwell staff has been working for months to achieve certification, with the final step being a survey in September. Numerous standards must be met, including having a dedicated stroke-focused program with qualified medical professionals trained in stroke care, according to a news release.
Bothwell was previously offering stroke care, but the certification ensures state standards are being met and that staff receives continuing education. CEO Lori Wightman said as the hospital worked toward certification, the focus was on improving consistency.
For patients, certification means all Bothwell staff members, and even volunteers, are trained to identify signs of stroke, patients will be quickly assessed, and given appropriate testing, medication and potential transfer to a comprehensive stroke center partner.
“It’s a long-held position in health care that with increased variability comes decreased quality so what we’re doing by having the certification is ensuring our staff, the providers, and everything about this hospital is geared toward doing the same thing every time for the right reasons and the right way and the right time,” said Dr. Richard Draper, Emergency Department medical director. “It’s not that big of a deal, anyone can push these clot-busting medications, but knowing when to give it, how to give it, why to give it, who to give it to and when not to give it is just as important.
“What is really significant about this kind of thing is it doesn’t matter what physician or nurses are working, we’re going to be able to provide consistent, quality care no matter who it is, no matter what time they get here.”
Wightman previously told the Democrat the certification systems were set up to standardize how patients are consistently handled across the state in hospitals. With Bothwell’s new certification and the importance of timely care when it comes to strokes, she said Friday that patients can seek care locally rather than traveling farther away.
“We’re meeting the highest standards that are known to us now, it’s the best practice. It really means there’s no better way of doing it,” Wightman said. “No matter where you go that is stroke-certified, we’re following the same things so if you live around here there’s no reason to go anywhere else because there’s no better way. We’re following that better way.”
Time Critical Diagnosis Coordinator Brenda Sprinkle said more can be done to help stroke patients who seek care sooner rather than later so she encouraged anyone with symptoms to visit a hospital immediately.
At Bothwell, a patient with signs of stroke will be immediately evaluated and the stroke team will be activated. Once stable and depending on how long it has been since the stroke started, the patient will be taken to receive a CT. Sprinkle said the radiology department has a protocol to clear the machine when they are notified a stroke patient is en route. Depending on the results of testing, the patient may receive all their care at Bothwell or in more serious cases they will be transferred to a Level I stroke center in Kansas City or Columbia.
Draper said many stroke patients can be treated at Bothwell. Due to the nature of strokes, Draper said those who are transferred to Level I may be time-critical and need quick access to a neurologist as time is of the essence. Bothwell does not have a full-time neurologist but does have 24/7 access to teleneurology services.
Bothwell is also working with the Pettis County Ambulance District to refine procedures. Sprinkle said a stroke drill with PCAD took place Friday and it went well.
Moving forward, Wightman said the goal is to maintain their consistent level of care and the standards established by the certification. The hospital must be recertified every two years.
“We have an internal motivation to do well because we’re caring for our own community,” Wightman said.
Bothwell is also working toward certification as a Level III Trauma Center and a Level III STEMI Center. Wightman said they expect to have the STEMI survey in March and the trauma survey in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.