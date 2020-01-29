The Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening and discussed the center’s 2020 strategic plan drafts.
The first meeting of the new year’s discussions included the 2020 strategic plan, budget improvements, and saying goodbye to one board member.
In the December financial report, Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis reported positive variance fees of $92,971 for pro fees and purchased services and $17,814 for utilities, repairs, maintenance and insurance. In negative variances, salaries were over budget $14,484, supplies were over $119,552, and benefits were over $153,081.
Net operating revenue was over budget $515,209 due to swing beds utilization down almost 100 days from where it was last year, radiology was down as the hospital is changing groups, surgeries were down, and clinic revenues were down. Davis said the center had already posted more clinic revenues as of Monday than they had the whole month of December.
Year to date, the net operating margin had a roughly $1.2 million gap. Davis explained several strategies the center had come up with to help bridge the gap. One is the center’s health insurance switch, which saved $65,000 on the admin fee, according to Davis. Others include improving clinical documentation, expected clinic volume increase, not immediately filling a few vacant positions, and a rate price increase.
“This is what we came up with,” Davis said. “It’s a little over $1.2 million but that’s going to cover our gap and help us close it. Going forward we know we have a much larger gap to climb out of so when we start our budget process we’ll go through that.”
Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman presented the board with the Strategic Planning Committee’s 2020 and five-year strategic plan drafts. The committee met four times during the fall and consisted of board members, health care professionals, representatives from the Pettis County Ambulance District, Katy Trail Community Health and Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County, and other professionals and leaders.
For 2020, the committee came up with five areas to focus on: people, care, community, growth, and operational excellence.
“As we identified really what we wanted to accomplish in the next five years, what we wanted to be known for, they fell in five strategic focus areas...” Wightman said. “People is really an area where we want to be a place where people choose to practice and where people choose to receive care.”
In the “People” section, goals include developing RN recruitment and retention plans for targeted positions, measuring employee engagement, developing a plan to reach best employer range, and improving patient experience to the 75th percentile. In “Care,” goals include developing partners and a standard process to support the behavioral health needs of patients, accomplishing standards for all time-sensitive diagnoses, and expanding speciality access via telemed and telehealth.
In “Community,” the committee prioritized partnering with local organizations, businesses, schools, and agencies on wellness initiatives as well as developing an outreach program to send nurses/providers to places. In “Operational Excellence,” goals include eliminating redundancies and waste by standardizing processes between hospitals and clinics and streamlining the flow of patients through the entire system. “Growth” goals include recruiting and retaining primary care physicians, achieving certifications, and decreasing out-migration and referrals.
Board Vice Chairman and committee member Jeff Wimann said he believed the number one goal for growth the center needed to focus on was recruiting and retaining primary care physicians.
“My wife asked me, ‘Well you’re done now. What was the number one thing that you got out of it?’...” said Wimann. “The number one priority for growth is primary care physicians. We need to keep doing that every day and every month. More primary care because if you lose that one you’re going to lose a lot. You’re going to lose it forever and we have to hire more of them and make sure not to lose focus about that. I enjoyed being on that (committee), that was a good meeting to have.”
The board also said goodbye to board member John Warder who announced he would be resigning from the board following Tuesday’s meeting after 10 years to make way for others. Warner said he was resigning after discussing the number of women and minorities on the board last fall. Warner explained the board has no Millenials, is only 9% female, and would be down to 9% minority after he resigned.
Warner said his decision came about because recommendations from the Missouri Hospital Association on what the board could do to improve included those three groups. Warner asked Mayor John Kehde to keep the groups in mind when Kehde was choosing who to appoint to Warner’s seat.
“Mr. Mayor I know that you want to get the best person available but also I can share with you that there are people out there that would fit these categories that could be recommended to you…” he said. “I think we have room for a new person.”
The board also:
• Heard an Environment Care Report from Randy Smith and Jennifer Unkel.
• Saw a board portal demonstration from Davis.
• Heard a Medical Executive Committee update from Dr. Stuart Braverman.
• Approved monthly contracts.
• Tabled a conversation about the purchase of TruSculpt Equipment.
• Approved the payment of bills with expenses at $10,306,411 and liabilities at $13,674,581.
• Heard from the Comp and Benefits Committee on PTO policy from Lisa Irwin.
• Heard a Board Quality Oversight Committee update from Chief Nursing Officer Rose McMullin.
• Heard updates from various staff in the board’s SLT Roundtable
• Held a closed door session for contract negotiations.
The next meeting will be March 31 instead of the fourth Tuesday of the month.
