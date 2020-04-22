Bothwell Regional Health Center has received a donation from Maurices to support health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a Maurices news release, the apparel brand donated $250,000 to multiple rural community hospitals to “support health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic” with one of the rural hospitals being Bothwell Regional Health Center.
“With Maurices stores in more than 900 communities, we are proud to support our local healthcare workers who are in the frontlines treating patients in rural hospitals,” Maurices President and Chief Executive Officer George Goldfarb said in the release. “These individuals are truly hometown health care heroes.”
“This escalating crisis has transformed the way we think and work. Like other organizations, we are looking for ways we can support our associates, our customers, and our communities,” Goldfarb added.
According to Maurices Assistant Vice President of Marketing Strategy Stacie Dudy, the brand worked with its field leadership team to identify hospitals in the brand’s rural areas which were in great need. Dudy explained the brand was “deeply committed” to giving back to the communities where the brand operates.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic escalated, we wanted to provide support to our hometown health care heroes working on the frontlines,” Dudy told the Democrat. “Often rural hospitals do not get the support they need and by providing them with a monetary donation they will be able to purchase what they need most in the fight against COVID-19.”
Dudy said the brand had been in contact with many of the hospital administrators and each hospital’s specific needs varied.
“A monetary donation allows the hospitals with flexibility and ownership in determining what they really need most,” she continued. “The needs may vary by hospital and this allows each to make the best choice for them, their staff and the community they serve.”
BRHC Director of Health Information Management Natalia Sims said it was a “very generous” donation and “such a nice surprise.”
“We’re very appreciative of the assistance they’ve given us,” she said.
Sims said Bothwell plans to use the donation to purchase more personal protective equipment and some additional equipment for caregivers and patients. Sims said this was the first large donation Bothwell has received during the pandemic along with a donation from the Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary. She said Bothwell has received a lot of donations from the community as well and everyone has “stepped up.” Donations have included food and masks, among other items.
“I think what we’ve found so far, the whole community overall has been very generous and very supportive through this whole situation that we’re in,” Sims said.
