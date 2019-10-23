The Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening where they listened to presentations and had a discussion with state legislators.
State Rep, Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, state Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, and Missouri Hospital Association Senior Vice President of Governmental Relations Daniel Landon were in attendance at the board’s meeting.
Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman asked the legislators to answer two questions: What do you hope to accomplish in the next legislative session and what do you think might get in the way of you accomplishing those things?
Dohrman, who is entering his last session due to term limits, said the two main issues in the state are Medicaid and health services and education. Dohrman said his personal goals mostly have to do with education and said he believes there are changes that need to be made to Medicaid. Dohrman was also asked what he hoped his legacy would be when he left office. Dohrman said one of his biggest accomplishments was getting a statewide military advocate instated in Missouri.
Pollitt said some of his main focuses were education, agriculture, and mental health. When it came to Medicaid, Pollitt said he goes to trusted people to help educate him about it. A big issue he has looked at is a prescription drug monitoring program.
“I know in Pettis County we follow the St. Louis County model, I would like to see what we can do to help with the opioid crisis,” Pollitt said. “Personally I struggle with what our responsibility is as government compared to what the individual's responsibility is to take care of themselves.”
Pollitt said the biggest thing that gets in the way of everything is money and trying to find the funding for projects. Landon and Doorman agreed.
Landon gave examples of several MHA goals, including Medicaid appropriations and making it easier for physicians to get their credentials when they move to a new job. Another related to tort reform and how people are beginning to sue for punitive damages instead of medical malpractice.
“Punitive damages are designed specifically to say you did something not negligent but you did something bad and wrong and we are going to punish you for doing that,” Landon said. “The flip side of that is liability insurance doesn't cover it so it’s something that accrues to whoever committed the damages.”
Wightman asked how much impact a person could have by contacting the legislators with an issue they were having. Pollitt advised sending a personal message, not just a vague one. He said he often calls people back. Dohrman also said it had a big impact.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis gave an update on some changes made to the budget, which the board approved. He said the budget was seeing variances because of changes in surgeons’ contracts, so all contract changes were adjusted in the budget. Supply expenses were decreased by $480,000.
Dr. Philip Fracica reported he met with first- and second-year students at the University of Missouri who were interested in doing their third-year training at Bothwell. He spoke with 20 to 25 interested students and had seven students who were seriously interested.
Davis reported the Medical Explorers program would start Oct. 24 and there were 16 high school juniors participating with a variety of interests.
Davis also reported the hospital had gotten a letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid who is reviewing the hospital’s wound care clinic.
“They looked at 20 charts and they found no deficiencies…” Davis said. “They had been scrutinizing those pretty heavily so good job to the wound care clinic.”
The board also:
• Heard a presentation on September financials from John Warder.
• Heard a CEO update from Wightman. She said the hospital will be doing a small disaster drill. The Trauma III application will be completed and submitted this week. She also will be meeting with the representative who runs the ambulance district for Sweet Springs.
• Heard a medical executive committee update from Dr. Stuart Braverman.
• Approved the payment of bills with expenses at $9,939,935 and liabilities at $13,976,747.
The next meeting will be Nov. 26.
