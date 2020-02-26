The Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening to hear a presentation for the center’s upcoming Joint Commission survey and discuss finances and preparedness.
Bothwell Compliance Officer in Quality Management Jennifer Unkel gave a presentation to help the board prepare for the center’s upcoming Joint Commission survey.
“As a governing body you have the ultimate responsibility for the organization,” Unkel said. “Anything that happens within the organization ultimately goes up to the governing body level. When the Joint Commission, and it’s not if it’s when, comes they will hold a leadership session with everyone that wants to participate.”
Unkel covered topics like creating a culture of safety for everyone in the organization and how to do it, potential survey questions, cultured safety survey results, improvements in communication when it came to safety that had been made, previous deficiencies found in the last survey done three years ago and improvements which had been made. Unkel also said the center would have its STEMI survey March 23 and trauma survey Aug. 4.
Finances were another big topic. Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis gave a January financial report. The center budgeted $1,082,995 for January with a profit of $970,003. Positives for the month were benefits, utilities, repairs, maintenance and insurance. Some negatives were pro fees, purchased services and supplies. Year to date the center has a net operating margin gap of $1,337,281 but the center is out of the red where it was last month.
Davis said the center has made progress on expense control. He also said most of the changes the center implemented started Feb. 1. Davis said he had already seen results on the salary side. The center has some “positive things” that are coming like getting its clinical documentation group up and running, according to Davis. The center has also started its budget process. Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman also discussed working with physicians on the subject.
“We talked at the Executive Committee, the financial path we’re on right now is very fragile right now,” Wightman said during her CEO Information update. “We really need to improve that and I need the help of the physicians. It’s really a time to ask for their help.”
During the SLT Roundtable, Davis explained how a July 1 legislative change on the Medicaid fee schedule to 10% of the Medicare fee schedule was estimated to help the center about $400,000. Also, the center tested for meaningful use which would help the center an estimated additional $400,000.
The board also hosted a recognition of board member John Warder, who is resigning from the board after 10 years of service. Several board members spoke about Warder and presented him with gifts. Mayor John Kehde read a proclamation which declared Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, as “John Warder Day” in the city.
“I appreciate him wanting to spend more time doing what he wants to do, but I’m certainly going to miss the wisdom that he brought to our board and especially the finance committee,” board Chairman Cam Jennings said.
Another topic discussed due to its relevance was the coronavirus. Wightman said Bothwell follows Centers for Disease Control recommendations whether it’s in screening patients or how employees protect themselves. Vice President of Clinic Operations Keith Morrow said the center was screening for coronavirus with questions at the front desk and nursing asking additional questions.
“We had one patient recently in our emergency room that did answer yes to one of our screening questions,” Wightman said. “Everyone knew what to do and put their M95 masks on. (The patient) was screened out when they got to the nursing portion of it but everyone knew exactly what to do and it worked well.”
Morrow said the center was also doing M95 mask fit testing for employees. Davis said the M95 masks were on allotment now so the center was buying as many masks as they could.
The board also:
• Heard highlights from the American Heart Association Annual Rural Health Conference Wightman and board Vice Chair Jeff Wimann attended.
• Heard a Board Quality Oversight Committee report from Dr. William Woolery. He reported for the first time in a long time there was not one resignation listed of anyone who had significance in taking care of patients besides one individual retiring. Woolery said it was “good to see” and is “a nice thing.”
• Heard a Medical Executive Committee report from Dr. Stuart Braverman.
• Discussed different voting techniques to improve discussion.
• Heard updates from various individuals during the SLT Roundtable.
• Approved the payment of bills and liabilities.
