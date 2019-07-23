Bothwell Regional Health Center learned this week it will receive funding to help start its residency program, which should start in 2022.
During Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Fracica said the hospital received the news that the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration had approved a Rural Residency Planning and Development Program grant through the University of Missouri to fund the establishment of Bothwell’s planned Rural Family Medicine Residency Program.
According to Fracica, Bothwell was previously selected as the first hospital in Missouri to partner with MU to develop such a program. The grant from HRSA was awarded to the MU to provide the seed money to start the program.
Later this year, roughly $285,000 will be allocated to Bothwell to fund work for preparing for the launch of a new accredited residency program. The grant will run through 2022 and the first residents are expected to start training in 2022.
“That is all to defray the cost of the ground work that it will take to establish the program. Salary time, time for physicians who are going to be preceptors and facility members…So it will be quite helpful because it gives us that money to help under right it...” Fracica explained.
“The reality of the residency program just became a lot more serious because they just got federal funding to help support this,” he continued.
Farcical also reported the Rural Immersion initiative in Sedalia July 8-11 had been a great success. About 20 students in the medical field from MU spent time in Sedalia to see what it would be like to work in a rural community.
“We got excellent feedback. … In fact, a couple of the medical students indicated that they were very interested in possibly practicing in the community,” Fracica said.
It went so well that Fracica said MU invited he and another staff member to be members of a panel on the topic of how to affectively integrate students into the community, which will be part of the MU rural fair and retreat Oct. 17-18 in Columbia.
During her report, CEO Lori Wightman gave an update on the centralized scheduling. Since the last meeting, each clinic was given two options on how to take calls. The first option was to stay with the call center. The other option was to let patients call the office or clinic directly at first and then transfer them to the call center after a designated number of rings. This has made great improvements, according to Wightman.
“We continue to collect data, it will continue to be shared with the clinics and the call center. They meet weekly and make improvements. I personally have not received any complaints since,” Wightman said.
Dr. David Kuhlmann agreed saying, “I called my clinic just to do it again. Instant, it was awesome. They did a really good job handling everything as well.
Wightman said she met with Pettis County Ambulance District EMS Chief Eric Dirck and Medical Director Dr. David Gustafson to discuss patients the hospital felt it could handle who were being transferred elsewhere. Ultimately it was decided Bothwell needs to apply to be certified as a level three trauma center in order to have more patients directed to the hospital. The two entities are going to start meeting together more frequently.
Wightman also brought up that she would like to put together a committee made up of board members, foundation board members, health care-related partners in the community, hospital and clinic leaders, patients, and to come up with a strategic plan. They will use scenario planning as a springboard for the plan. They would work for four or five months and present it to the full board. The first meeting would be in September.
“I envision a two-sided thing. One is the five-year strategic plan that really provides a strategic vision…You’ll have a strategy vision statement for what you want to accomplish with people with the community with quality with financial health,” she said.
“You’re talking about here’s what we stand for when it comes to people and here’s where we want to get to… The other side changes every year because that has very specific goals and they should get you closer to that strategic vision that’s on the other side.”
The board also approved the payment of bills at $9,548,122 and liabilities at $11,836,329.
The board’s next meeting is Aug. 27.
