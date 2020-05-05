Sedalia Regional Airport Director Eric Bowers has announced he will be leaving for another position in Jefferson City.
Bowers will be leaving May 11 for a position as the airport manager for the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Bowers originally came to Sedalia in the summer of 2017 and replaced John Evans, who retired after eight and a half years.
“I really enjoyed my time here,” Bowers said. “It was a great experience and I learned a lot. Basically the reason I’m leaving is just to kind of move up in my career field basically. That’s my motivation there. It’s (Jefferson City Memorial Airport) a bigger airport that does a lot more operations. It’s basically an opportunity to advance…
“I was really happy with my time here and it was a great experience,” he added. “I liked the people I worked with and I enjoyed working in Sedalia.”
When Bowers was hired at the Sedalia Regional Airport he was working at the Jefferson City Flying Service. He had experience as a pilot, but the job in Sedalia was his first time in the management side of aviation. Bowers has a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management from Utah Valley University and a Masters in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
“My favorite part of working here was having the opportunity to learn more about city government,” Bowers said. “I will miss working with the people I’ve become friends with over the last three years. The memory that stands out most is the day that my favorite aircraft (Douglas DC-3) stopped in for fuel and we were able to go inside and take a tour of it.”
Bowers first became interested in aviation after watching planes at the Jefferson City Airport.
“About eight years ago, my daughter and I came out to the Jefferson City airport and were plane watching. That spurred an interest in me,” Bowers told the Democrat in 2017 before starting in Sedalia. “I started looking into aviation, learned more about it. I was looking to change into a different career. I started flying helicopters, then flew aircraft, and I decided to get a degree in the administration area of aviation and that’s what led me to this (job in Sedalia).”
The City of Sedalia has not announced who will be replacing Bowers in the position at this time.
“We greatly appreciate all that Eric Bowers has done during his tenure as our Airport Director,” City Administrator Kelvin Shaw told the Democrat. “Eric has been successful in overseeing improvements to the facilities and operations that will serve the City well after he is gone. While we are happy for Eric as he furthers his career at a much larger airport closer to his home. We will certainly miss him here.”
