Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the name of the board president.
Saturday evening at the Agriculture Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri celebrated two milestone anniversaries in the organization’s history while raising funds to help support the youth served in Pettis and Benton counties.
During this 60th anniversary of the club and the 30th anniversary of An Evening of Heart and Hope, the event raised more than $112,000 in support of the club’s programs.
“Tonight represents so many opportunities that the youth in our communities may not have had without the club,” Boys & Girls Club board President Barry Henderson said. “We are starting to see a lot of our alumni who are outstanding citizens that are here staying in our community and giving back to it in so many positive ways.”
Henderson said the future of the club is “extremely bright,” especially as it plans for an expanded facility in Sedalia.
For the last decade the Weymuth family, owners of the W-K Chevrolet Family of Dealerships, have sponsored the Evening of Heart and Hope.
“We are very excited to be once again partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri,” Kyle Weymuth told the Democrat prior to the event. “With us celebrating 100 years of our family’s dealership we thought it very fitting to be presenting the Diamonds and Pearls 30th anniversary auction
“Tonight is about community and by supporting the Boys & Girls Club you are supporting the next generation of our community,” Weymuth continued. “The Boys and Girls Club just benefits our community and the youth of our community so much, and we are just very honored to be a small part of it.”
One attendee at the auction who has firsthand experience with the benefits of the Club was Smithton High School Principal Jonathan Petersen.
An average of 60 students attend the Smithton Club site each day. Three of those students are Petersen’s children.
“I know for certain that we have kids who would have no other place to go were it not for the club,” Petersen said. “Not only the ones who need a place but for the ones like my own three kids… the club provides so much support for them.
“They make them focus on homework but they still give them free time,” Petersen added. “They have resources, the kids call them toys but being in education I know better than that. They are more than just toys, they are opportunities for the students to use technology that we as a district simply could not afford.”
Petersen said the technology provides the students the opportunity to talk about coding and STEM activities in addition to a number of learning activities.
Petersen said the club sites provide students the opportunity to develop teamwork and cooperative skills in addition to working in the community.
“If they (the Club) weren’t there I don’t know what some of these kids would do,” Petersen noted. “There is definitely a need in Smithton. ... I know our parents are appreciative of the support of the Club and so are the kids who attend.”
Former Boys & Girls Club board member state Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, also has seen the work of the organization firsthand when he served as Superintendent of the Sedalia School District 200.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri provides an opportunity for over 1,000 area youth by giving them a hope for a better future,” Pollitt said while in attendance Saturday night. “The organization and its employees truly have a heart for our youth and the communities they serve.”
State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, who was also in attendance, agrees with Pollitt. Crawford explained the value of the club in developing educational and life skills.
“The Boys & Girls Club of West Central Missouri provides a place for children in our community to learn so many skills including how to get along with others and life skills,” Crawford said.
“It is a place for kids to go where they feel they belong.”
