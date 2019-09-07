While membership has grown significantly over the last six decades, the focus and attention on helping children succeed by “doing whatever it takes to build great futures” remains at the forefront of the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s work.
The Club serves more than 2,000 children at sites in Sedalia, Cole Camp, Green Ridge, La Monte, Leeton, Dresden, and Smithton. Members get homework help, participate in programs such as science, art and music, give back to the community, and socialize with each other. According to the BGC website, its learning programs focus on academic success, character and leadership development and healthy lifestyles.
“With working parents, the need for a safe haven for their kids is of utmost importance and we fill that need in developing long lasting relationships that impact the entire family for decades setting kids on a course for a great future,” Executive Director Gary Beckman said. “We provide a place where kids are encouraged to learn, to discover and unleash their inner talents, and to take strategic risks in a safe environment that produce qualities of strength, creativity, positive self-esteem, and growth to challenge themselves beyond what they thought was capable.”
Beckman’s words could have been said more than six decades ago when organizers first began to discuss creating a place for young men to spend time after school.
Although it is not known who recorded the first minutes and correspondence about the formation of such a club, a letter dated Dec. 29, 1956, in the records of the current club from Mr. Rout mentions a Boys Club was being organized. Rout notes in the letter the local YMCA had been closed for five years at that time.
Three years later on March 3, 1959, minutes of a meeting state, “Mr. Brown of the Sedalia Rotary Club seems entirely sold on the idea and believes he will follow through.
“The study proves beyond count that the city needs a boy’s club, however Sedalia is not a very progressive city and much promotion will be required to promote the job.”
In less than a year’s time members of the community did just that. Although fundraising and a site location were at first daunting, on Sept. 16, 1960, a constitution for the organization was presented and approved.
Minutes from the early meetings indicated as many as 235 boys were interested in attending the club. The first meetings, two nights a week, were at Convention Hall in Liberty Park. The facility was secured for a rental fee of $10 per night. One night each week the members met at what is now Smith-Cotton Junior High School. Eventually the club would move operations to the Community Center at 314 S. Washington Ave.
According to the Club’s website, “In 1990 the Club added ‘girls’ to its title and an aggressive effort to serve both boys and girls was started. In the early 1990s, the Club also expanded its operations to all of Sedalia’s elementary schools to reach even more children. This important partnership with the Sedalia 200 School District continues today.”
As Board President Barry Henderson commented, the heart of the club's purpose is and will always remain focused on the youth they serve.
“I think it’s a little different for every family, but we want to provide a safe, educational, positive, and structured environment so they can reach their full potential,” Henderson said. “We want them to ‘Reach for the Stars’ with support from the Boys and Girls Club.
“Our future is our kids… Our slogan, ‘Great Futures Start Here’ is true,” he said regarding the next 60 years. “I do hope the future holds a site of our own that we can put our name on and give our kids a place to call their own.”
As with the organization’s founding, Henderson reflected on many of the civic leaders including state Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, and Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett who have accommodated the club’s need for space in the schools as well as other area superintendents at the satellite sites.
“Yet if we continue to grow, and we are, we will need more room to serve more children,” Henderson said. “The statistics really speak for themselves, kids that attend 50 plus days are better students and more involved in the community.
“Sedalia is blessed to have people that know and care about the next 60 years,” he added. “I also think we have one of the best executive directors within the entire BGCA organization who understands what it takes to get our kids to be their best.”
As he reflected on the first 60 years, Beckman is also appreciative of the support of others in the development of the club and the youth it serves.
“As in our first 60 years, when a group of citizens were concerned with the future of our kids and decided a Boys & Girls Club was the answer to providing services for our school age community members, we will continue to grow and evolve as is needed for our children, families, and communities putting their needs as a priority,” Beckman said. “Our plan is to continue to cultivate services for our kids that create academic and personal success with the development of perseverance, grit, integrity, courage to dream the big dreams, and to accept failure as a learning opportunity to greatness. The Boys & Girls Club will always be an inviting place where all kids feel welcomed, encouraged, supported, and can realize they belong.”
Club alumni and past board members are encouraged to contact the club to share their BGC stories. For more information, contact the club at 660 826-8331, visit www.bgckids.com or stop by the Administrative Office, 3100 Aaron Ave. in Sedalia.
