While no cancer diagnosis and treatment is routine, Pat Knight, 85, of Sedalia, said her breast cancer journey wasn’t much of a story. But her story is still worth sharing.
“No magic story to tell, I’m just feeling very fortunate that I had good care and good luck so far,” Knight said.
Knight, who has no family history of breast cancer, felt a “teeny-tiny” lump in her right breast. She said it was so small she thought it was probably nothing, but remembered to bring it up at a routine doctor’s appointment with Dr. Jeffrey Sharp a few weeks later. Sharp recommended Knight get a mammogram, and when she received a call just a few hours after the mammogram, she “knew I was in trouble.”
A few days later, an MRI showed a lump in each breast.
In late April, she had surgery with Dr. John Wadley at Bothwell Regional Health Center for a lumpectomy, which confirmed cancer in both breasts. What she felt in her right breast was stage 1, while the left breast was stage 3.
“It’s interesting to me, and I think it’s so important to have that mammogram,” Knight said. “I didn’t feel a thing in my left breast, but there was a lump there too.”
Knight came to Sedalia 30 years ago when Robert and Barbara Hayden moved their company, Sierra Bullets, from California. She had been with the company for a few years, working as Robert’s executive secretary, when the Haydens decided to take the company to Sedalia. Up for the adventure, Knight and her father decided to move too.
Years later, she retired from Sierra Bullets but quickly took up the same secretary work for Robert at Starline Brass.
She took a month off work due to her radiation and as a precaution during the pandemic, and her Starline Brass family supported her through her breast cancer journey. Knight’s sisters live in California and Arizona, and she has no family in the Sedalia area. She said the process was scary with no family nearby, but her coworkers were “so supportive and great people.”
Her friend, Ellen Young, who works in HR at Starline, went with Knight to appointments and took notes as Knight tried to take in all the information. While off work, Knight mentioned to someone she was missing chocolate.
“And I got chocolate ice cream bars, I got chocolate candies and M&Ms, all kinds of treats,” she recalled smiling. “And then they all chipped in and sent me lottery tickets. It really helped.”
After a month of healing, she discussed her next options with Dr. William Decker and Dr. Matt Triplett at the Susan O’Brien Fischer Cancer Center at Bothwell. Knight said the two doctors thought chemotherapy would be too hard on her at age 85, plus she previously had two heart attacks. They decided on 20 days of radiation starting June 3.
“I can’t say enough for the Cancer Center at Bothwell,” Knight said. “From the receptionist right back to the doctors, radiation therapists, they were all wonderful. Not a grouch in the bunch. I was fortunate to have all that here in Sedalia and not have to go to Columbia or Kansas City.”
She spent her 85th birthday getting radiation. To celebrate the occasion, the Cancer Center staff brought her a cupcake and a necklace with rose quartz, which is considered to be healing.
Last week, Knight started a daily medication that she will take for the next five years.
“It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s one of the scariest things to go through,” Knight said of having breast cancer. “I was so blindsided.
“It’s hard to describe how it felt,” she continued. “... It was not a why me situation. Well, why not me — I would rather me than one of my sisters.”
Knight said it’s hard to explain what this year has been like, but noted the whole situation felt unreal because she never thought it would happen to her.
“It’s (cancer) such an ugly word,” Knight said. “To say it, but then to relate it to yourself. But I’ve been very fortunate.”
For others also facing a cancer diagnosis, Knight said to “hang in there” and “keep the faith.” She also said much of the cancer fight is how you see yourself — “You can lay down, but it’s not the way to go. You just have to grin and bear it.”
“It also helps to keep a sense of humor,” she said, smiling. “That helps no matter what you are doing.”
