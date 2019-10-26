Despite receiving a second cancer diagnosis last year, Mary Pence, of Lowry City, focused on staying happy to keep herself healthy.
Pence went for her yearly mammogram in August 2018 after recently moving to Clinton from North Carolina. Her mammogram a year prior had been clear. On Oct. 13, 2018, she had a biopsy, confirming she had stage 1 breast cancer. It wasn’t the first time Pence had received a cancer diagnosis — she had thyroid cancer in 1992. She was cleared cancer-free after 20 years in summer 2018, just before her second diagnosis. She said it left her “a little devastated, it set me back.”
“I was anxious because my aunt had breast cancer and passed away. You never know what will happen,” she said. “You think, ‘oh no, not me again. But whatever we need to do, let’s do it.’”
After the biopsy surgery in October, she had a lumpectomy in December. Pence then had radiation treatment, which she chose over a mastectomy, and will continue taking a “chemo pill” for five years. Her radiation started in February which meant many trips driving in the snow from Clinton to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Per her doctor’s recommendation, Pence said she made sure to take care of her body during that time, eating, resting and walking every day.
Her medical team also told her a happy person heals better than a stressed person and Pence took that to heart.
“That was really from the get-go,” she said. “I said ‘I have this cruise planned, am I going to be able to go?’ And everybody said ‘yes, do something that makes you happy.’ Doing something that makes you feel good, try not to stress out about that.”
The chemo pill “took the wind out of my sails” and she’s had to learn to adjust. She attempted returning to her fun, fast-paced Zumba classes but quickly realized she couldn’t complete a session without sitting down. Then came yoga, which was still too much strain on her body. Finally, she found a strength training class with the Henry County MU Extension Office that helped build her stamina.
“I was not able to go full force, things still wear me out, but I’m getting built back up slowly,” she said. “It just wore me out driving to church. You just have to build that stamina up. I did all kinds of exercises, I did their eight-week strength training class with weights to help build the bones and get my arm strength back. And here I am today! I’m feeling pretty fit.”
She then went back to yoga and has since returned to her Zumba classes.
She’s also back to helping with the Heartland Community Theatre in Clinton where she’s participated in reader’s theatre, a production, and as stage manager for “Sounds of the ‘60s.” It’s her first time being involved in theater, but she’s added it to her list of hobbies that also includes drawing, painting and photography.
After experiencing a change from one year to the next, Pence urged other women to get their yearly mammograms. She noted she didn’t feel a lump but it was detected on the mammogram.
She said small things like bags from Cancer Perks helped in the moment and she had plenty of family support. But above all, her “happy helps healing” motto made a big difference even after her treatment was complete.
“ just think for myself, you have big plans of going back to Zumba. I thought, you can’t do that. So lessen my goal but don’t give up,” she said. “When I went to the strength training that’s what they said — ‘At least you backed down and you’re doing something.’ I think that’s real important.
“... It’s just small things you have to think about to get to the bigger thing. You think you won’t change your ways, but you do to a certain extent. To still have that goal and to keep on going and keep on going, because no matter how small it seems, you can at least accomplish something. Those small accomplishments can make you happy.”
