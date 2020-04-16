Pettis County Deputy Assessor Amber Bridges is challenging Pettis County Assessor Chris Woolery in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Bridges and Ward 1 Sedalia City Councilman Tom Oldham have both filed for the seat held by Woolery, who is in his first term. All three are Republicans.
Bridges’ family moved to Missouri in the 1980s and she is a graduate of Green Ridge High School. Bridges and her companion, David, live in the Smithton area with her three sons. She serves as the Youth Director of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she is a member.
In the Pettis County Assessor’s Office, she started working in the Personal Property Department before moving to the Real Estate Department. She has 10 years of experience at the office and feels the assessor position is the next step for her.
“I am experienced in individual and commercial property tax assessments,” Bridges said in a news release. “My job duties include collection of residential and commercial property characteristics, data entry of real estate property information, name and address maintenance of all real estate land, reading legal descriptions and mapping of parcels, customer service for real estate and personal property departments, provide tax estimates, and generate reports of varying degree.”
Bridges said she decided she wanted to run because she wanted to help people.
“I really like what I do there,” she told the Democrat. “Just having the customer service and working with people...I truly enjoy working there. Out of every job that I’ve ever had, the Assessor’s Office has been my absolute favorite.”
Bridges said if elected, as far as the real estate side of the position, she would keep an eye on the market trends.
“Just making sure evaluations are flowing with the market,” she explained.
Bridges also worked for a commercial real estate data collection company for three years, which she said she believes gave her a good understanding of the real estate market. While there she provided customer service to brokers, collected information regarding real estate listings, generated reports of available properties, and conducted data entry.
Bridges said one of the things she has enjoyed the most about her job in the Assessor’s Office has been working with the taxpayers of Pettis County.
“My understanding of the office and my desire to work with the Pettis County taxpayers makes me the best candidate for Pettis County Assessor,” she said in the release. “I want to provide the taxpayers of Pettis County the best service they need and deserve.”
