The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors has two new faces after the June 2 municipal election, including one who has dedicated his life to emergency medical services.
Mark Buckley and John Nail were sworn in during last week’s PCAD meeting after being elected in the municipal election. Buckley was unopposed in District 5 and Nail defeated incumbent Mike Layton in District 2.
“I’ve always been involved in emergency medical services and I figured I had the time and the desire to do something for the community that was involved with EMS,” Buckley said of his decision to run for office.
Buckley spent 20 years in the military and retired as a Chief Navy Hospital Corpsman. He then spent 20 years in law enforcement. He has been involved in EMS since the early 1970s and has continued his career as a paramedic everywhere he has lived.
“I continued that everywhere I was stationed in the U.S.,” he said. “I worked for local EMS/fire stations as a paramedic, all the way through my military career, and continued that while I was in law enforcement.”
He has also worked for the federal government on a part-time basis since the early 2000s, starting with the National Disaster Medical System dealing with emergency pre-hospital care, followed by a transfer to FEMA in 2013 working in emergency communications. He has been deployed several times providing emergency communications during disasters.
Buckley said he’s seen major change in EMS since he started, going from basically a ride to the hospital to advanced pre-hospital care in the field.
Buckley was part of the initial group that helped get PCAD started about 10 years ago. He said he’s pleased to see the board and EMS Chief Eric Dirck are working to create a strategic plan to help guide the district into the near future.
“I’d like to see a five-year plan where EMS is going to go within Pettis County,” he said. “It’s obviously going to grow because it is as successful as it is. To lessen our amount of response time, they work on it the best they can using several model programs to ensure there is adequate coverage for Pettis County personnel. My concern is everything is designed toward improving on an already very good service to the people in Pettis County.”
He said he’d like to see information in the plan regarding if another substation is needed, if the number of personnel should be increased, and other ways to improve the district. He said Dirck has improved the district’s care system since he was named EMS Chief a few years ago and Medical Director Dr. David Gustafson does a good job of keeping personnel current with changes in the industry.
He said “we don’t need an ambulance on every corner but we need to ensure full coverage for the County of Pettis,” pointing out the district’s station in Windsor that has the ability to provide additional coverage for that area of the county.
“That golden hour is very important, I learned way back in the ‘60s. We try to cut that down,” he said. “That first hour of intervention can be the difference between life and death.”
He said it’s also important for PCAD to continue working in coordination with the area fire departments and Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency.
After issues with a former PCAD administrator embezzling district funds, Buckley said recent board members have taken the time to scrutinize funds. He said he’d like to take “a real hard look” at the district’s sales tax to see if it could be rolled back or if there is a need to increase it.
“In looking over what I have (of the budget), I’m glad for the transparency of it,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like they’re throwing money away, they’re taking time to see what the problems are, find the right bidder that meets the requirements to provide services.”
Buckley said he has lived by the motto “EMS is more than a ride to a hospital” throughout his EMS career. It even hung above his door when serving as the EMS Chief in Pensacola, Florida.
“I firmly believe that. My hat is off, I can’t do it anymore like I used to, but my hat is off to the men and women who take the time,” he said.
“... I think the district here is providing an excellent service for folks,” he added. “We have to have some goals and direction and management to attain that and also continue with it, to progress with it.”
