Burrell Behavioral Health offers a specialized program to help youth to young adults with mental health issues or other problems such as substance use disorder.
Burrell’s Assertive Community Treatment for Transitional Age Youth is an “evidence-based, specialized service which engages persons who have been unsuccessful, avoid or do not respond well to traditional treatment modalities,” according to its website.
“(ACT-TAY) serves people ages 16-25 with a mental health diagnosis such as Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Delusional Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Reactive Attachment Disorder as well as serious functional impairments such as maintaining a safe living situation, appropriate personal hygiene, inability to recognize or avoid dangers or hazards, and inability to maintain stable employment and or in a school setting,” explained Burrell Director of Adult Services Glenna Wilson. “Oftentimes our clients also have a diagnosis of a substance use disorder as well.”
Youth-specific programs are incredibly important. According to Wilson, 1 in 5 individuals will experience a diagnosable mental health condition within a given year, and 50% of lifetime mental illness starts before age 14. The average gap between the first mental health symptoms and intervention is eight to 10 years.
“It's critical we intervene early to prevent mental health problems from getting worse,” Wilson said. “Also, historically, mental health programs have been developed/planned for adult populations only and then applied to youth, but we know youth are a unique population, especially given family system issues, child development stages, etc. ACT-TAY really meets the unique needs of youth who don't quite fit into either the youth or adult world.”
Wilson also said that 2 out of 3 children experience at least one adverse childhood experience, according to the Adverse Childhood Experience Study. One in 5 reported three or more adverse childhood experiences.
“Early adverse experiences have lasting impacts, which is why early intervention and programs specific to this population are so important and helpful,” Wilson added.
ACT-TAY utilizes a holistic team approach and provides a multi-disciplinary team that offers intensive treatment services including an intensive fidelity-based team. Clients have access to a psychiatrist, nurse, community support specialist, peer support specialist, co-occurring disorder specialist, supported employment and education specialist, and the team leader, who is a licensed or provisionally licensed clinician to provide therapy. The services usually occur over a two- to three-year period.
“The team provides 24/7 coverage to clients and also provides crisis calls and interventions,” Wilson said. “Clients are typically seen three to five times per week. ACT-TAY staff members will meet with clients in the home, the community or the office.”
Wilson did not think there was one service the program offers that is more highly utilized than another, although she said “it is one of the only services in the area which provides the co-occurring therapy/service.” ACT-TAY has also been found to decrease incarceration rates and inpatient psychiatric hospitalizations as well as reduce the need for inpatient substance use disorder treatment facility stays, according to Wilson.
“ACT-TAY is a fidelity program, meaning that DMH (Department of Mental Health) provides a yearly audit of the program and the program does a lot of data tracking,” Wilson said. “We have seen clients ‘graduate’ from the program or even move into less intensive services.”
Despite its success, Wilson said ACT-TAY has the capacity to serve “many more clients.”
“We are always looking for clients to serve in this great program, it can easily be taken advantage of (by) more,” Wilson said.
The Sedalia ACT-TAY team covers all of Pettis County. If a person is interested, they can contact the Burrell clinic in Sedalia, 201 W. Third St., at 660-827-2494, where they can be scheduled for an assessment.
“The ACT TAY team leader will meet with the person to determine their eligibility for services and, if eligible, will get them enrolled,” Wilson said. “This holistic approach allows the client to be served by an entire team instead of just a sole provider. The client is typically seen three to five times per week and ACT-TAY provides 24/7 on-call services.”
For more information on ACT-TAY, visit Burrell’s page on the program on its website at https://bit.ly/33cedkb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.