Business options are continuing to change in the area, including an upcoming frozen yogurt shop, an online boutique turned into a storefront, and a downtown Sedalia business making a location change.
Twisted Spoon
Locals will have a new option for dessert later this summer with the opening of Twisted Spoon Frozen Yogurt in the shopping center at 991 Winchester Dr.
Owner Andrew Poteet said Twisted Spoon is a business unique to Sedalia that he designed from the ground up. It is not a franchise but rather is entirely local.
“In Sedalia there seems to be a limited number of options for desserts and hang out spots to congregate have fun,” Poteet said. “I wanted to provide an alternative place to have good food, good dessert, congregate as a community.”
The business will offer self-serve frozen yogurt, milkshakes, smoothies, baked goods and a “large menu” of coffee options. Poteet said there will be vegan options available.
“Another reason I decided to bring Twisted Spoon in, there are a very limited number of vegan options,” Poteet said. “Many food places you go have little to none and those are usually lackluster in flavor or presentation. We have plenty of options in desserts, smoothies to cater to a demographic that has not been well served over the last few years. With a growing demographic who are health conscious or can’t have dairy or other food allergens, we decided to give them some options to try out in Sedalia.”
Poteet said he is shooting for a mid-July opening.
That One Place Market
After moving to a new location in downtown Sedalia in January, changes are coming again for That One Place Market.
Laura Stoltenberg opened her home decor and gifts shop in May 2018 at 3113 Clinton Rd. and moved to 122 S. Ohio Ave. in early January. The downtown storefront will soon be closing as Stoltenberg moves the business inside Nostalgia Vintage Apparel and Marketplace, 515 S. Ohio Ave.
Stoltenberg told the Democrat earlier this week she had just finished opening her new store when the pandemic hit. That meant she had to cancel her annual spring event, which she said usually carries her through for a few months financially. Along with caring for her husband who had a stroke, she decided it was too difficult to continue with the storefront.
“I’m super excited, I talked to Kendra at Nostalgia, they’re giving me a very generous space downstairs,” she said. “It’ll be a little storefront down there. Mine is going to be a little different than the typical booths there but I get to have a little store within there. That will help me tremendously because I don’t have to be there every day and have the overhead.”
Stoltenberg said she hopes to open the new space by mid-June. She said the new space will be like her former stores, just on a smaller scale. That One Place Market will continue selling wine drizzles and Dixie Belle paints. Five to 10 vendors have stayed on board, including Exchange Candles made in Macon and jams, jellies, spices and candles from a newer vendor from Richmond.
She said she’ll continue her fall and spring events, working with the city and Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce, along with craft nights and classes with Dixie Belle Paint.
The spring event has been rescheduled to June 27 and will include pony rides, a petting zoo, food trucks, and vendors. She is meeting with the city this week to finalize details and the downtown location.
“I think it’s great, with everything that’s going on, having the event then is going to help a lot of people too get out and about and have something fun to do,” she said. “With the change of date, a lot of other shows had been canceled so we’re getting a lot more input on it so I think it’s going to be a great show.”
Mid Mo Trends
Shoppers have a new spot to try out when looking locally for clothes. Dylana Fox and Taylor Austin have turned their online boutique, Mid Mo Trends, into a storefront at 103 E. Main St. in Cole Camp.
The pair have always been interested in fashion and met a few years ago while working together in retail. Austin said their parents are business owners who instilled that trait in the young women, who decided to quit their jobs and open their own online shop in April 2019.
“We outgrew Taylor’s spare bedroom in her house so we needed to go somewhere else and we decided what better time to open a storefront,” Fox said.
They hosted a grand opening May 22 in the building that has some family history.
“I live in Cole Camp, and the store just happened to be used to be my grandma store from the 1960s until 2005,” Fox said. “My parents still have the building and they let us lease and renovate it.”
“It’s really cool being her business partner, knowing the history of it, it’s been in her family for so long,” Austin added.
The boutique sells women’s clothing, jewelry, scarves, hair ties, and Avana water bottles. Shorts were added to the offerings this spring and they are working to expand their plus-size section.
“We both thoroughly enjoy shopping so that’s one of the most enjoyable parts of our job,” Austin said. “We love seeing what’s really popular right now, what’s trending. Quality is important to us but so is a fair price, what we feel is affordable. We do research on the make of stuff and try to provide the best quality we can and at an affordable price, try to find things made in the U.S.”
The women said they’ve seen an increase in their website and social media sales since opening the store. Much of their sales are still online, so customers are encouraged to check midmotrends.com to check the monthly calendar for store hours.
Smallcakes
After almost four years in Sedalia, Smallcakes has closed its doors.
The local cupcake franchise opened at 3040 W. Broadway Blvd. Suite 390 in August 2016. It was owned by Brooke and Chad Reid at the time but later a family member, Jamie Adams Barklage, took over ownership. The business, which offers a variety of cupcakes each day along with ice cream, beverages and other sweet treats, has remained a family affair as several of Barklage’s employees were also relatives.
Earlier this week, Barklage announced on the Smallcakes Facebook page that she would be closing the bakery.
Due to changes in her personal life and the struggle of being a full-time nurse at Bothwell Regional Health Center and a business owner, Barklage decided to close Smallcakes. She said she had planned for 2020 to be her last year in the cupcake business but that the coronavirus pandemic caused it to happen earlier than expected. She said prices are going up and sales are down as people try to navigate the pandemic.
“I have loved being a part of weddings, gender reveals, anniversaries or just because occasions that everyone has,” Barklage wrote. “I have been with many babies when they were born and now get to make birthday cakes for them. That is awesome! Brides who I now get to make gender reveals for. People I see at the grocery store and know what flavor is their favorite. I love all that!”
Barklage said she will continue baking as a small side business.
