A recent theft has led a local nonprofit aimed at helping stray cats to ask for the community’s help.
C.A.T.S. (Cat Assistance Team Sedalia) helps care for stray and feral cats, mostly through its Trap, Neuter, Release program. It has partnered with Funds2Orgs to receive a $1,000 donation each year simply by collecting gently used and new pairs of shoes, which are then used to set up small businesses for people in underdeveloped nations.
Monika Monks, president and founder of C.A.T.S., and other volunteers worked throughout the year to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes to earn their $1,000.
“One hundred bags of 25 pairs of shoes fill up a storage unit, and a couple of our garages,” Monks said.
Unfortunately, when Monks and other volunteers showed up at the storage unit on Friday for their scheduled pickup, they opened the unit’s door to find torn bags. Monks said she thought maybe some of the bags had just torn, as it had been about a month since a C.A.T.S. representative visited the unit, but as volunteers loaded up the bags and tagged each with a number, it became clear that hundreds of shoes were missing. Instead of 110 bags, there were 83.
“That is a huge amount of bags to not have,” Monks said. “We realized the unit was full to the ceiling, but when we opened it, it was eye level. Somebody took all those shoes — then you’re thinking, ‘what the heck, how did someone get out of here with 27 bags of shoes.’ That’s like 675 pairs of shoes. That was kind of crazy to think, one, they would steal from us and then where are you putting these shoes?”
Surveillance footage showed some people getting into the storage unit. Monks said she thought she had closed and locked the unit the last time she stopped by, but it turns out she didn’t slide the latch all the way over. Thieves got inside the unit and stole hundreds of shoes, placing some in a nearby unit at the same storage facility and placing others in a vehicle.
Monks said thanks to help from Bast Storage and the Sedalia Police Department, C.A.T.S. was able to recover 17 bags Monday. However, that still leaves the group short of its 100-bag requirement. Monks said Funds2Orgs was “super understanding” and extended the deadline by five weeks.
Monks took to Facebook this weekend to express her frustration and to ask for the community’s help. Already, the post has more than 100 comments offering support and donations, and dropoff boxes are being filled again at the Sedalia Animal Shelter, Convention Hall, PetSmart, and Automasters. Volunteers are also offering contactless porch pickup for shoe donations.
Monks said C.A.T.S. will use the $1,000 for its TNR program and to vaccinate stray cats in Sedalia.
“It will go right back into the community to help our overpopulation problem,” she said.
The SPD investigation is ongoing, but Monks is confident the community will help C.A.T.S. reach its goal once again.
“The support in this community is wonderful,” Monks said. “We don’t ask for donations much, but this is the one thing we usually need help with and we always get wonderful support from this community.”
For more information, contact helpsedaliacats@gmail.com, call or text 660-553-7242 or visit facebook.com/CatTeamSedalia.
