WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — The 131st Bomb Wing has a new commander after an assumption of command ceremony Aug. 1 at Whiteman Air Force Base.
According to a news release, the National Guard's only B-2 Spirit stealth bomber wing is now under the command of Col. Matthew D. Calhoun
“Col. Calhoun is an outstanding leader with a track record of excellence,” Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton said in the release. “He brings a wealth of command experience from both his time as an active duty Airman with the 509th Bomb Wing and as a Guardsman with the 131st Bomb Wing. His unique perspective will strengthen our partnership and enhance the B-2 mission.”
Calhoun will command a wing of more than 1,200 Citizen-Airmen based at Whiteman Air Force Base and Jefferson Barracks near St. Louis.
“I am honored to lead this Wing and these outstanding Citizen-Airmen,” Calhoun said in the release. “The 131st has a legacy dating back to the era when the unit’s own, Charles Lindbergh, made his historic flight across the Atlantic Ocean. Today’s Airmen exemplify that same fearlessness, innovation and commitment to selfless service. No matter the challenge, I know we will rise to meet it.”
Before joining the B-2 mission, Calhoun flew more than 250 combat hours as a B-52H Stratofortress bomber pilot, including combat sorties over Afghanistan in 2002 and Iraq in 2003, the release states.
In 2004, he was selected to train as a B-2 pilot. At Whiteman, his assignments included serving as a B-2 pilot and mission commander, B-2 instructor evaluator pilot and culminated in the position of director of operations for the 13th Bomb Squadron.
In 2008, he was assigned as an Air Force Fellow in the Strategic Communication program at George Mason University, Virginia. The following year, he was assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, as the lead in standing up the Air Force Global Strike Command. While assigned to Barksdale AFB, he also served on a select team that established initial requirements for the future Long Range Strike Bomber, now known as the B-21 Raider.
In 2011, Calhoun returned to Whiteman as the 393rd Bomb Squadron director of operations and later commanded the 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron.
Calhoun transitioned to the Missouri Air National Guard in 2014 as the 131st Bomb Wing chief of safety and then was assigned as commander of the 131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. His most recent assignment with the 131st was as vice commander.
Calhoun is taking over for Brig. Gen Ken Eaves, who was named Assistant Missouri National Guard Adjutant General on July 11. Col. Eaves was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at the Missouri National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Jefferson City on July 15.
“Brig. Gen. Eaves is an outstanding officer who is ready to lead at a higher level,” Cumpton said in a July news release. “During his tenure as commander of the 131st Bomb Wing, the National Guard’s only B-2 Spirit stealth bomber wing, the wing repeatedly distinguished itself in federal and state metrics. His experience training and preparing Air men and women for their state and federal mission is unparalleled in the Air National Guard.”
Eaves will serve as the commander of the Missouri Air National Guard’s more than 2,300 Citizen-Airmen.
“I am honored Brig. Gen. Cumpton selected me for this position, and look forward to leading and supporting Missouri’s Airmen at a higher level,” Eaves said in the release. “Our Citizen-Airmen are among the nation’s best, and have served with distinction in Afghanistan, Iraq and around the world. They have also supported the people of Missouri dozens of times in the past decade during state emergency missions.”
The Missouri Air National Guard has two flying wings and a state headquarters. The 139th Airlift Wing, which flies the C-130H Hercules aircraft, is located in St. Joseph, while the 131st Bomb Wing, which flies the B-2, is headquartered at Whiteman AFB with additional Airmen at Jefferson Barracks near St. Louis. Eaves will be stationed at the Missouri National Guard Headquarters in Jefferson City.
At Whiteman, Eaves worked closely with the 131st’s classic associate partner unit, the active duty 509th Bomb Wing.
Eaves has more than 3,400 flight hours in the T-37, T-38, F-15 and B-2. He flew combat missions during operations Provide Comfort and Northern Watch. As commander of the 131st Bomb Wing, he served a key role in ensuring the readiness of the National Guard’s only B-2 wing. Additionally, Eaves has a broad background of experience with assignments in flying operations, instruction, safety, wing staff and command positions.
He has earned numerous medals, ribbons and other citations, including the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with four oak leaf clusters, Combat Readiness Medal with six oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
