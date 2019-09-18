The Katy Trail attracts thousands of bikers a year from across the country for pleasure, but for four travelers who made their way through Sedalia Wednesday evening, their ride has a little bit more meaning.
Sky and Grant Adams of Chico, California, Cliff Myers of Nixa, and Larry Leatherman of Truckee, California are “lifelong” friends who get together every year to spend time together and “go on an adventure.” This year they are biking the Katy Trail from Clinton to St. Charles. While the ride is partly for pleasure, the Adamses are using the trip to warm up for an upcoming bike through Tennessee next week.
For the last 11 years the Adamses have been biking across the country to raise money to bring clean water to developing countries through their nonprofit, Bridging The Gap By Giving. So far, they have given over 33,000 Africans clean water, sanitation, and hygiene training. The idea to start the nonprofit came to Sky when she and Grant were hiking at Mt. Everest.
“Thirteen years ago, my husband and I hiked to the base camp of Mt. Everest. Along the way I was just, you cross over seven bridges, and along the way God just inspired me to start making a difference because we come from a country with such great wealth,” Sky said.
“I went back home and prayed about it and talked to a lot of people and just decided that water is one of the biggest issues.,” she continues. “That’s the foundation of it and then so many people jumped on board and we were working with college students and they really jumped on board to help me. It’s just grown since then.”
The Adamses go to Africa each year where they provide clean water to communities. They also provide sanitation and hygiene training which Sky said was just as important.
“When we go to Africa, we don’t just put in bore holes, we develop healthy villages,” she said. “What that means is…there’s open defecation that has to be wiped out. They build a latrine, a dry rack to be tapped. They learn basic hygiene.
“It enhances the value of the water 60% if they get the hygiene first. If you put clean water in a dirty container, what good is it?”
To raise money for Bridging The Gap By Giving, the Adamses, both 77, bike across the country and have biked across 44 states so far. Their bike across Tennessee next week will bring that number down to 43. Sky said they were trying to “finish them all off” to which Grant jokingly added, “Before we kick the bucket.”
“They ride like they’re 40 but they’re really not,” Myers added.
The Adamses have been overwhelmed by the support they’ve gotten through their bike rides and have raised roughly $40,000 from the rides alone.
“It blows our minds, I mean we give these cards and we say, ‘Check out our website’ and we’ve raised over $40,000…So it’s well worth it,” Sky said. “It raises awareness.”
Along with the rides, the Adamses also host a Walk4Water in their hometown of Chico, California, every year. The walk raises funds and provides education for the cause.
“With the Walk4Water, it’s babies through 80 year olds,” Grant said. “It’s a family event that everybody participates in. It’s an awareness thing too because it’s not just the walk, there are stations that are doing the educational part.”
“One of the neatest things is the colleges, the elementary schools, the junior high and high school all participate in that to make it happen…children become so inspired and they don't forget,” Sky added.
Leatherman, who does another ministry in Africa, said his friendship with the Adamses even helped him bring clean water to another community in need.
“When I’m in Africa we work primarily with students who we’ve taught to do sports ministry over there,” he said. “So, we’ve worked with a guy named Jimmy that works in the slums.
“Jimmy needed water in this community so I get in touch with my friends (The Adamses) and they get in touch with me and ‘wallah,’ there is now water and he feeds like 500 kids every day… It’s pretty cool because it met a need that we had with an individual over there so that’s pretty nice.”
Sky also gives speeches on the subject, goes to farmers markets, and sells merchandise to raise funds for the cause.
People can follow the Adamses trip through Tennessee and learn more about their organization at btg4water.org or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Girl4Water.
