Callis in Sedalia was recently recognized with two national website design awards in the 20th annual American Web Design Awards competition.
Callis received awards for the Propane HomePro website at propanehomepro.com, an initiative of client Missouri Propane Education & Research Council (MOPERC), and for the Callis agency website at ecallis.com.
Sponsored by Graphic Design USA, the 2020 American Web Design Awards showcase the power of design to enhance websites, and online and interactive experiences. Approximately 2,000 entries were submitted in the 2020 competition and only an elite 10% of the entries were recognized with a Certificate of Excellence Award.
Both award-winning websites include innovative and robust features, mobile-friendly design, fast load speeds, creative display of video and a strategic SEO (Search Engine Optimization) foundation along with other custom features to accomplish unique marketing objectives.
“Websites are a vital component of almost any marketing strategy and program today,” said Cliff Callis, President and owner of Callis. “We’ve got a great web development and design team in house and we’re really proud of the websites we’re building for clients. Through analytics, we can see first-hand how the websites we build are positively impacting our clients’ businesses, and that is very cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.