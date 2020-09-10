Many nonprofits have canceled their 2020 events due to the pandemic, but Cancer Perks is adding itself to the list of organizations hosting a virtual fundraiser.
The fourth annual Rock the Runway will be hosted virtually Sunday, Sept. 20. Founder Whitney Cromley said after consulting with the group’s models, who are mostly cancer patients or survivors, it was decided to turn the in-person event at The Venue into a virtual runway show. Those who purchase a ticket will get an email Sunday afternoon with a link to the live show, a program, and sponsor links so they can online shop at the various vendors and boutiques. A live camera at The Venue will begin streaming shortly before 2 p.m. so attendees can see the show in real-time.
Goodie bags will be available for pick-up at The Venue the morning of the event. Cancer Perks is also offering a $5 watch party kit. Cromley said all the food was donated, so organizers decided to put together packages of the typically in-person food for attendees to enjoy at home.
Door prizes will still be offered. Another change is a shift from a raffle to a silent auction that includes about 30 items. The auction is already live at www.32auctions.com/RockTheRunway and will end at 4 p.m. Sept. 20.
“It’s different than we’ve normally had, but I’m excited because they’ll be able to bid just like they were there,” Cromley said.
This year’s show will feature 42 models, half who are new to the runway and half who have previously participated. Every model is either a cancer survivor, current cancer fighter, or walking in memory of a loved one.
“There are a couple who are walking for best friends,” Cromley said. “Kathy Painter passed this year, she was going to walk this year and her friend is walking in her place. Sandy Wikstrom, she passed away this year so the show is in her honor.
“Some people are involved and touched by cancer more than others. (Cancer survivors or friends and family walking) has not changed, it’s still special and we’re excited about that part too.”
Proceeds will help fund Cancer Perks in 2021. The organization helps with anything from gas mileage or taxi rides for doctor’s appointments to prescription costs for cancer patients in Pettis and Saline counties. Cromley created the nonprofit several years ago in honor of her friend, Karen, who died of cancer and coined the term “cancer perks” for all the items she received for free while going through treatment. Patients in chemotherapy also receive Cancer Perk Bags containing items like socks, candy and lip balm.
“This is our one big fundraiser that we rely on to fund us and keep being able to help our patients in our community,” Cromley said. “100% will go back to Pettis and Saline county patients.”
Cromley said 2020 has been Cancer Perks’ busiest year yet because so many people have been affected by COVID-19.
“Financially, people are hurting more than they ever have. In the last 12 weeks we’ve tripled, almost quadrupled the amount of help going out,” she said. “It’s good we’re able to do that but it’s sad, it shows how much COVID is affecting people. Lost jobs or had insurance cut off. There’s a huge increase on that side, and giving has been down because of that. It’s a double-edged sword, and we’re hoping the show is successful because of that. It’s been a rough year but we’re still trucking along but we’re still helping patients. We haven’t said no to anything yet.”
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.aplos.com/aws/events/rock_the_runway2020 and must be purchased by Sept. 19. Cromley said food should be ordered about a week prior to the event.
