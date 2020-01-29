For most of his adult life, Capt. Dave Keller has devoted himself to the service and protection of others. A law enforcement officer of 50 years, Keller has spent the last 30 of those working in Pettis County Sheriff’s Office.
This week Keller is transitioning into the next stage of his career as he “retires” Feb. 1. While officially stepping down as captain, Keller will still serve as a reserve deputy.
“I was told once…’being in law enforcement is kind of like drinking cheap wine. Once it’s in your bloodstream it never gets out,’” Keller said during a reception in his honor Monday afternoon in the third-floor courtroom of the Pettis County Courthouse.
For those who have worked with and known Keller, his devotion to his job and others is unquestionable.
More than 100 law enforcement officers including members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Major Case Squad, Drug Task Force, the Sedalia Police Department and co-workers from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office were present to pay tribute to their friend and colleague.
“Capt. Keller has always been a devoted employee, arriving early to work and staying as late as needed to ensure the job gets done,” Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond told the Democrat. “When something is needed, he has always been there. That stalwart quality is hard to find, and something I will miss.
“Dave’s 50 years in law enforcement has given him an enormous knowledge base and level-head in making both day-to-day as well as split-second decisions,” Bond continued. “There are not many things we handle that Dave has not seen before. He has been a wise asset, not to mention a very good friend.”
It is not only Keller’s vast knowledge of law enforcement matters but his friendship that will be missed.
“I have had the privilege of working with Capt. Keller for the past 16 years,” Detective Sgt. Tollie Rowe said. “Dave has become more than a supervisor. Dave is a mentor, teacher and friend and I would not be where I am today if it hadn't been for his guidance along the way.
“Dave is also that connection to the past generation of detective work and he instilled in many of us at the sheriff’s office the old tried and true methods of investigations,” Rowe continued. “If you haven't guessed, he means a lot to many of us and we all have some big shoes to fill.”
The connections to the past began when Keller started his career in Saline County as a reserve officer in 1969. He later worked as a juvenile officer in Saline and Lafayette counties where he remained until 1988. Keller then worked as a private detective and for the La Monte police force until 1990 when he was hired in Pettis County.
“I always had a hankering to do this,” Keller said. “I enjoyed it all very much and would still be doing it but I’m 77 and I’m not getting around in the field like I used to.”
Keller noted he has “seen things over the last 50 years no one should ever have to see.
“Situations have changed a lot. The focus in law enforcement is a lot different. We can’t do things like we used to.”
No matter how much the years have changed, the work and training required of law enforcement officers is one thing that has remained a constant for Keller.
“I’ve worked for a number of good sheriffs and some that haven’t been as good,” Keller reflected. “Kevin (Bond) is one of the good ones. I’ve always felt we have been on the same team.
“I have always tried to take care of my guys because that is the way I was trained,” Keller continued. “I work with some really good people — they do what’s right and that is important.”
Bond said he feels he has learned much from Keller throughout his tenure in Pettis County.
“I promoted Dave from detective sergeant to captain when I took office in 2005,” Bond explained. “He and Capt. Sam Hargrave have been involved in every decision shaping our office and I have relied heavily on his expertise in running county law enforcement operations and his departure creates huge shoes that will have to be filled.”
Bond commented Monday afternoon he would probably have to drag Keller out of the office kicking and screaming before Keller would ever completely retire. Bond added it may take retiring Keller’s badge No. 602 for that to happen. It is not something Bond plans to do any time soon.
“Dave will continue volunteering for the agency as a reserve deputy and work in the office from time to time,” Bond explained. “I have already made some preliminary assignments for him to work on when he wants to address some administrative areas that don’t get a lot of attention.”
As for the future, Keller said he and his wife, Jackie, who have been married for 34 years, haven’t really got it all figured out yet. Spending more time with their children and grandchildren are high on the list of priorities.
Capt. Sam Hargrave expressed the wishes of many Monday afternoon when he spoke during the reception.
“I want to thank you for being my co-captain all these years,” Hargrave said. “You have always been my best advocate and have been someone I can call on who has always been there. You have been a blessing to me and to all and it is much appreciated.”
