Hundreds participated in the second annual United Way Fall Car Classic on Saturday which also honored the military, law enforcement and first responders.
The show presented by Aftermarket Everything car club was hosted at the Gardner Denver parking lot with proceeds going to United Way of Pettis County.
Alex Rutledge with Aftermarket Everything (AME) said before the show they had already raised $3,500 in donations. The group has around 480 members and takes in the local area as well as Kansas City and St. Louis.
“This car group used to have a different name and we kind of came in and changed it up a bit,” said Rutledge, a senior airman at Whiteman Air Force Base. “We are trying to get more community involvement with it.”
Last year’s event saw 300 entries; this year hundreds of people signed up again for the show entering cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Rutledge said the club decided to host the United Way event because they wanted to have a “gathering in the town” people could attend without driving to bigger cities.
“We wanted to have something where people could come and showcase their vehicles,” he explained. “We wanted it as a way of getting the community together for a good cause.
“We’re all enjoying vehicles together,” he continued. “And, at the same time, we’re donating thousands to a foundation that can use it.”
United Way of Pettis County Executive Director Staci Harrison said she hopes the car show becomes the local organization’s “signature event.” This year, proceeds were designated for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, part of UWPC’s early childhood literacy focus.
United Way of Pettis County partnered with the Dolly Parton Library earlier this year. Parents can sign up their children to receive one book per month until age 5. Harrison previously told the Democrat her goal is to raise enough money to cover the $25 annual fee for each child in the county.
“The dollars that AME and United Way and all of our sponsors have contributed to this event is going to be able to help,” Harrison said. “Hundreds of children will be able to have literacy sent to their home directly.”
After several years of four broad focus areas, the United Way of Pettis County Board of Dire…
She added the event wouldn’t be possible without “the passion of AME.”
“Because they came up with this, they reached out to me last year and I just about fell to the floor,” she said smiling. “I said ‘this is wonderful.’ You can see this year it’s as successful or even more so.
“This is just a tremendous event,” she continued. “And, it’s truly a community effort. Because without everybody who came out with their cars to support AME and the United Way, there wouldn’t be a car show.”
New this year to the event was the recognition of military, law enforcement and emergency responders. During opening ceremonies, Harrison recognized and thanked members of the active military, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sedalia Police Department, Sedalia Fire Department and Pettis County Ambulance District. Each member present received a certificate.
For more information about UWPC or the Dolly Parton Library, visit spcuw.org or contact Harrison at 660-826-2980 or staci.harrison@spcuw.org.
