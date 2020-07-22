The following is a sampling of cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court from July 6 to July 20, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Shawn Knight, 41, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 20-, four-, four- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four separate matters: delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of resisting arrest, and forgery.
On Dec. 4, Sedalia police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Warren Avenue and West Fifth Street for a moving violation. A passenger in the vehicle fled on foot and was caught after a foot pursuit. The suspect, Knight, was found in possession of 17 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sales, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Izaak Harlan Bartley, 18, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five-, five-, five-, five-, five-, five-, five- and two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on eight separate matters: burglary, four counts of stealing, two counts of tampering, and resisting arrest.
On Oct. 3, Sedalia police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South State Fair Boulevard for a report of suspicious activity. Two male subjects had been seen running from the area in hooded sweatshirts. An officer located a vehicle leaving West 10th Street and began to follow it. The vehicle drove to a West Broadway Boulevard parking lot. Two subjects exited the vehicle and one immediately began running. The other subject began to comply, but then also ran. An officer pursued the second subject, Bartley, who was soon located and arrested.
It was discovered the vehicle was stolen just prior to the officer locating it. The other subject was located and arrested later in the day. Through investigation and questioning, Detective Travis St. Cyr was able to request additional charges against the two suspects for being involved in three other stolen vehicles from Sept. 7.
Brady A. Allred, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven-, five- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked to run concurrent with two four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a weapon and harassment.
Shannon D. Albright, 35, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Carla Hayworth, 44, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for delivery of a controlled substance.
Jerry, D. Iman, 48, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Shane Steven Ruth, 32, of Cole Camp, was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for driving with a revoked license.
Angel Amar Harper, 23, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections under 559.115 after her probation was revoked.
Charles E. Roden, 62, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Gerald D. Anderson, 49, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
