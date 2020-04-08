The following is a sampling of cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court from March 20 to April 6, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Collin T. Bressie, 31, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five five-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on five counts of forgery.
Bressie was arrested in July 2018 after the Sedalia Police Department took reports from multiple businesses that received counterfeit $100 bills. The suspect passing the bills was identified and was located and arrested later that day, according to a news release. A few days later, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 2200 block of West First Street Terrace. During the search, officers found several counterfeit $100 bills and evidence indicating the manufacturing of counterfeit money. Bressie was then arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Charles R. Winsauer, 38, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Rebecca K. Mitchell, 34, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
Desiree N. Lee, 38, of Warsaw, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
Sherry L. Liebig, 58, of Windsor, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
Denise G. Speer, 53, of Independence, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
Joyter Meseky, 25, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 30 days in the Pettis County Jail for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Wesley C. Bradley, 26, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
