The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved Sept. 21-24 in the Pettis County Circuit Court, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Daniel W. Wallace, 32, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 12-, 12-, 12-, 12-, four-, four- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on seven separate matters: two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, officers were dispatched April 24 to the 1600 block of West Ninth Street for a report of gunshots. Two individuals said they were fired at by a suspect (Wallace) who ran into a nearby home. Wallace was found hiding in a closet. A search warrant was granted for the residence and a firearm, ammunition, illegal substances and drug paraphernalia were found inside.
Anthony B. Johnson, 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to eight-, five- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.
Jonathan G. Johnson, 34, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two separate matters: possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
Shane L. Mundy, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Aaron J. Brown, 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Richard L. Craig, 51, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Jeffrey L. Waters, 55, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Aaron S. Carlyle, 38, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Jesse Mewes, 32, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Korey R. Isenberg, 32, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four- and two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Michael R. Fritchey, 38, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Koehn L. Isenberg, 27, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Maria A. Wood, 38, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
