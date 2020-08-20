The following is a sampling of cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court from Aug. 3-17, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Shyanne N. Meyer, 24, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three five-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of stealing.
Eric W. Brown, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for delivery of a controlled substance.
Tyler R. Ball, 41, of Versailles, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for stealing leased or rented personal property.
Shannon D. Albright, 35, of Hughesville, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for delivery of a controlled substance.
Nathan Smith, 24, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Candace Riedl, 28, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after violating the terms and conditions of drug court.
Aaron Brown, 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Christopher Brown, 36, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Cody Paxton, 28, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Holly L. Hurd, 41, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
