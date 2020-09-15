The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved Sept. 4-8 in the Pettis County Circuit Court, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Freddie Glenn Naylor, 53, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 12- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections for delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and stealing.
Andy Schultz, 39, of Sedalia, was sentenced to eight, eight, seven and four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four separate matters — delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), delivery of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and domestic assault.
Richard Danforth Bartlett, 20, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Austin Hedrick, 18, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five one-year sentences in the Pettis County Jail on five separate matters — one count of leaving the scene of an accident, three counts of stealing and one count of resisting arrest.
Christopher Crouch, 48, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for abuse or neglect of a child. In addition, Crouch was sentenced to two four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Michael Carter, 48, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two eight-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two separate matters — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
John Hale, 45, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Travis D. Martin, 30, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two consecutive five-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections under 559.115 on two separate matters — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam).
