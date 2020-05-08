ARROW ROCK — Chef Liz Huff-Kennon had big plans for her fine dining restaurant Catalpa this season, but those plans changed in the blink of an eye when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Then a scenario that once looked bleak blossomed into a new business strategy.
When Huff-Kennon first heard of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, she knew she would be canceling all the Arrow Rock-based restaurant’s reservations, all 162 cooking classes and even a special dinner that was to be prepared for Gov. Mike Parson. Those cancellations were to the tune of $26,000 — money needed to open her spring season.
Looking at a depressing scenario, Huff-Kennon said she knew the statistics that 33% of self-owned restaurants that waited for the pandemic to subside wouldn’t open again; she decided to act.
She said Thursday at Catalpa, she had been in the process of reorganizing the restaurant’s plan for this season. Her plans were to downsize from a “$75 check average” to a more comfortable “$25 check average.” This is what saved her.
“I was going in a new direction anyway,” she noted. “If I hadn’t been planning for a step down … I would have really been despondent.”
She knew the pandemic’s social distancing guidelines wouldn’t work for the small restaurant, so Huff-Kennon switched up her plan to include alfresco dining and decided to rename the restaurant, the Catalpa Burger & Frozen Cocktail Joint.
Beginning June 1, food and drinks will be served outdoors on tables topped with umbrellas and far enough apart to accommodate social distancing. Customers can come to a side door, read a menu, ring a bell, place their order and be seated.
She said what turned around her thought process was waking up one day and telling herself she wasn’t going to let the restaurant fail.
“I thought, ‘I’m not going to allow this to happen,’” she added. “I know a lot of stereotypical chefs who get awards and have an ego of some sort, and I do not feel I am that person.
“People said, ‘Liz you’re going from roast duck and rack-of-lamb to cheeseburgers,’” she continued. “I feel like that’s an opportunity.”
Huff-Kennon said depression has changed to excitement.
“I said one day, ‘if I know how to make food that tastes good, why does it matter what kind of food it is,’” she said. “It can be anything … as long as I stay true to my principles of making everything that I serve.”
One challenge for her was the cancellation of the Arrow Rock’s Lyceum Theatre performances which brought 28,000 people through the small town each season. Huff-Kennon said she had to rethink the menu and decide on foods locals would enjoy instead of those from Kansas City or St. Louis.
Catalpa’s new menu will feature hamburgers, turkey burgers, veggie burgers, and tuna steak sandwiches that come with a side. Sandwiches can be topped with a variety of goodies such as grilled Hatch green chilies from New Mexico, pesto/mayo and oven-roasted tomatoes, and spicy pickles and Swiss cheese. All burger buns are homemade and plate prices will range from $9.50 to $12.
Featured cocktails will be a Watermelon Diablo, a watermelon margarita, a Catalpa Colada, which has coconut, pineapple and orange juices mixed with rum, a Peach Punch with rye whiskey, and a Frozse’, frozen rose’ wine with vodka.
Huff-Kennon said she plans to also make a variety of homemade ice cream this season, and she’s hoping to draw customers from surrounding counties.
“A 50-mile radius is my pull, I think people will drive over,” she said. “I think it’s OK, I’m not all doomsday like I was three weeks ago. I think there’s light, you’ve got to create your own light.”
Catalpa, 510 High St. in Arrow Rock, will be open June 1 through October. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 8 p.m. for dinner Thursday through Monday. Dinner hours on Friday and Saturday are 5 to 11 p.m. For more information, call 660-837-3324.
