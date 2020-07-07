Two local Catholic charity groups that have been involved in community service for a century are hosting a fundraising sale this weekend.
The Daughters of Isabella Circle No. 310 and the Knights of Columbus Council 831 are joining forces to host a fundraising garage sale and swap meet Friday and Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Both local charity groups have been in service for decades — the KOC for 116 years and the DOI for 95 years.
Members of DOI volunteer for many community charity projects such as Community Café, Birthright, Open Door Ministries, Salvation Army and many others.
Regent Theresa Rider said the organization is basically the same as it was 95 years ago with only a few minor exceptions.
“We do outreach to the community in the church and outside the church,” she added. “We kind of reach out to everybody.
“I think that’s continued throughout the years,” she continued. “It’s basically a women’s group, so we can strengthen each other. Women like to socialize, we like to get together and that helps us become more …”
Rider said the DOI’s motto is “Friendship, charity, unity.”
“So, we are one,” she noted. “And we reach out to others and then we share with one another. I think that has been a constant.”
“It still has the same mission,” Linda Hoffmann, immediate past regent, added. “I think though, Theresa and I are the youngest members in the group.”
Hoffmann said 95 years ago, women who were part of the DOI didn’t have careers but stayed home. The meetings were a social outlet for the women of that era. Sedalia membership at one time was 100. Nowadays with many women in the workforce, it’s around 60.
“Now we have an older crew, where we would have had a lot younger members earlier,” Rider said.
Both women noted that although times have changed the organization has held fast. DOI is an international organization in the U.S. and Canada, including nine circles in Missouri.
Hoffmann added the fundraiser will be split 50/50 with the KOC and provide donations for charity work such as missions and breast cancer awareness.
Knights of Columbus Sedalia Council 831 Grand Knight Matt Hageman said the organization was founded in 1882 and the Sedalia organization in 1904. Information provided by Hageman said the KOC is the largest Catholic men’s organization in the world. It has an international membership of 1.9 million. The Sedalia council has 123 members.
“It was originally founded for Catholic families,” he noted. “When the bread-winner died, they didn’t have any money. So, they (KOC) would provide for the families when the dad would die.”
He added the organization has evolved over the years. Years ago, it offered insurance programs but became known for its charity work.
Locally the KOC is known for its Tootsie Roll Drive, with half of the money donated to the Center for Human Services and half to the Catholic Children’s Hospitals.
The organization also hosts the annual Lenten fish fry.
“A lot of people come to those,” Hageman noted. “You don’t have to be Catholic … and we have our family night buffet quarterly, which has been put on hold because of the coronavirus.”
KOC also donates to other charities in Sedalia such as those associated with the Sedalia Police Department and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office.
“In the Catholic church, we do coats for kids, (a) wheelchair campaign, (and) ultrasound equipment for pregnancy resource centers …” he said.
Hoffmann, Rider and Hageman said the two organizations work well together.
Both will host the garage sale and swap meet this weekend with proceeds benefiting charities for both groups. The garage sale will be hosted from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and the sale and swap meet from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd. Kona Ice of Sedalia will be at the event from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
