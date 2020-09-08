Almost two weeks after dozens of cats were rescued from a Sedalia residence, six remain at the Sedalia Animal Shelter and continue to improve.
On Aug. 26, the Sedalia Animal Shelter and multiple agencies conducted an operation to remove cats from a home in the 1700 block of South Prospect Avenue.
About 78 cats were removed from the residence. Many needed immediate medical care, and two died shortly after being rescued. Deceased kittens were located in bags inside the home, and a search of the exterior revealed approximately 27 dead cats buried in the backyard in several locations. According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, those cats were in various states of decay, and about 20 were believed to be kittens.
Ferdinand M. Bucayan, 37, and Teodora Dalumpines, 59, were arrested for multiple counts of animal abuse and neglect.
The rescued cats were given immediate medical treatment before being taken by various animal rescues from across the state for additional medical care and to prepare them for adoption. The Sedalia Animal Shelter kept six, with five cats in quarantine at the shelter receiving continued medical treatment.
“Right now, it’s just kind of getting them healthy,” explained Sedalia Animal Control Officer Troy Schneider. “It’s nothing major with any of them. It’s just getting the antibiotics into them. The hardest part is getting them over the upper respiratory infections. They’re in this (quarantining) room for a reason, we have a limited number of cats in here ...
“They’re doing really good,” he added. “We had one that had to be taken to be seen by the emergency vet last week because it was really inactive. Our vet looked at it, and I think they just upped the antibiotics a little bit, and she’s doing good.”
None of the cats are available for adoption yet. Schneider said they will be on medications for two more weeks and then get another check-up from the veterinarian. A few weeks after that, Schneider said the staff hopes to have at least a few ready for adoption.
The sixth cat is at a foster home due to needing more care for at least a month.
“One of them is currently in foster just trying to get it healthy enough,” Schneider said. “It has a permanent head tilt, and they were just wanting it to get healthy enough so we can get it spay and neutered and have a better evaluation. So it’s in foster, so it’s getting more care and has a little more relaxation and stuff like that.”
Schnieder said the cats are doing well at the shelter. Three of the six have been spay and neutered. As two of the cats started feeling better, staff have discovered they are more feral, which the shelter is working on.
“They’re a little grumpy,” Schneider said. “They’re not about being handled too much yet...Our animal care attendants are back here all the time, giving as much love as they can, but it’s sometimes not enough. Those guys, I think in the house (they were rescued from), they just sat in the corner and they ate and used the bathroom and would then sit in the corner. They don’t like other animals, and they’re not too fond of other people.”
A calico named Amaretto is working on increasing her weight.
“They have to be over two pounds to be spay and neutered and she’s right there,” Schnieder said. “They’re not sure exactly what all is wrong with her because she looks like a less than six-month-old kitten on the outside, but her teeth say that she’s over a year old. So there could be some other stuff going on.”
Schnieder said the other cats taken by various rescues are also doing well.
“They’re doing good,” he said. “We haven’t had any calls of anything serious for any of the other ones that went with the rescues.”
