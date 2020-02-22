The Central Business and Cultural Board of Directors met Thursday evening where it approved its 2020-21 budget with a focus on facade projects and bringing more people downtown.
A notable change to this year’s budget is CBCD will no longer put money toward Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. Last year the city and CBCD agreed to a “compromise” budget after the city decided to allocate the funds previously given to SDDI elsewhere. The compromise budget had CBCD providing $20,000 to SDDI for one year to allow for a transition period.
CBCD also previously provided funding for the Amtrak depot and office expenses and received a projected income of $14,600 from the depot; the city has taken over operations. CBCD previously paid rent on the depot, which the board felt it should not do since it is a community facility.
“I don’t think any of that is an obligation of ours just because it’s downtown,” CBCD President Jack Robinson said. “It’s just like you’re going to charge the Third Ward for the airport or something like that because it’s in the neighborhood. That makes no sense, this is a community facility.”
Board member Douglass Freed explained the board got involved with the depot years ago to help save it.
“I just think that it’s not right for property owners down here (downtown) to be paying a tax for a depot that serves the whole community,” Freed said. “It’s not just for the tax district and the reason we got involved in it was there was no one else out there at that time that could save it. We felt like it was an absolutely important thing to save.”
Robinson thought it was now time for the board to no longer finance it, but also not receive any income from it. The board agreed and removed both from the budget.
Building facade projects took up a major chunk of the budget with $30,000 going to downtown facade grants and $20,000 going to the facade of the Uptown Theater. City Planner/Downtown Specialist Raeanne Spears brought up a plan she has been discussing with City Administrator Kelvin Shaw.
“We feel that it is a priority, especially in the upcoming year or two years or so, that we really rev up our facade grant program...” Spears said. “What Mr. Shaw and I have been talking about is we feel we should take the facade grant program block to block down Ohio. I’ve had an interest in the facade grant at the 700th block. We feel we should start at this building and work the 700th block and work our way north until that entire strip is finished.”
The board expressed concern over going block by block, feeling it would alienate individuals who may want to use the grant but were not located in the designated block being worked on. Spears explained if the city had someone interested in another block, the city would welcome them but would try to concentrate on the grant block to block.
Freed, who is also a member of the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation board, and fellow foundation board member Chris Robinson spoke during the last CBCD meeting about CBCD again providing $2,500 for the two Sedalia Nights that filled the times between the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival’s afternoon and evening concerts. The foundation also asked for an additional $2,000 for an additional tent for a third location at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Third Street, depending on what happens with Streetscape. The board approved both requests.
Robinson also brought up the possibility of buying a projector to offer movies downtown in the summer. Members brought up other organizations who already do that and options for using other’s materials for it. The board decided against the projector but wanted to continue discussing potential events and ways to bring people downtown. The board allocated $10,000 as “other” to continue looking at this.
The board’s total budget ended up being $80,000. Other budget items included $2,500 for Thanksgiving fireworks, $2,000 for the Criterium, and $4,500 for contingent events. The budget was approved and will be sent to the council for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.