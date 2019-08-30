The Central Business and Cultural District board has approved a new “compromise” budget presented to them Thursday night by Mayor John Kehde.
CBCD’s budget has caused much debate over the past several months, with city staff and the board not being able to come to an agreement. After the CBCD board did not submit its budget on time for the current fiscal year that started in April, the city came up with and adopted a temporary budget.
In the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20, the money previously given to Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. was allocated elsewhere. Previously SDDI received $30,000 from the city’s general fund and $22,500 from CBCD. During its May meeting, the CBCD board expressed concern over the change and worried about how the responsibilities of SDDI would be taken care of.
The board then proposed to use $20,000 of its own budget to fund SDDI for one year as a transition period. Other major differences between the two budgets were CBCD recommended $10,000 instead of the city’s suggested $1,000 for Christmas decorations and electrical improvements and $25,000 more than the city’s budget for the downtown facade program.
The city came up with a new budget presented to the Sedalia City Council July 1. It included the $10,000 and $25,000 changes but did not include the $20,000 for SDDI. After several CBCD board members voiced their frustration about the budget and the lack of communication between the entities, the council decided to table the issue for further discussion.
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw and Kehde attended CBCD’s July meeting to discuss the issue. After an extensive conversation, the board ultimately decided to table the issue for more discussion.
Kehde presented a new budget that he had come up with as a compromise Thursday evening.
“My goal is, I hope we move beyond this and I think my proposal is a reasonable proposal,” he said.
The new proposed budget approved the $20,000 to go toward the transition period with SDDI and approved the $10,000 for Christmas lights and electrical improvements. The proposed budget did not approved the $62,500 CBCD proposed for the downtown facade program, but instead was $22,500. The proposed budget was also changed to reflect the cost of the city assuming ownership of the Amtrak Depot from SDDI.
Along with those budget changes, the mayor’s presentation also included other proposals: the mayor will appoint four new board members for the CBCD that will need to be approved by the council; there will be an orientation for new and existing members on the board’s responsibilities, reiterate that the sunshine law will be “strictly” adhered to; the appointed city official that was previously contractually obligated to represent the city on the SDDI board will no longer be necessary; and the city will assist SDDI in the sale of the Uptown Theater if it wishes.
There was a discussion about what the current obligations are with the depot and how the city would handle them. The depot had been operating at a loss, according to Kehde. CBCD board member and SDDI Executive Director Meg Liston went over several of the expenses.
“Another thing on the depot is our commitment to OATS under the FTA, the federal transit funding agreement, it’s a 20-year and we’re 10 years into it. That’s the major cost is being responsible to all the HVAC units and the parking upgrades…” Liston said.
“That commitment, if assignable to the city from FTA, will continue for almost exactly a 10-year period and then the building will be free of all commitments...I think that if we can just get everything assigned and transfer the deed and muddle through for a few years, keep the building up for OATS and of course Amtrak is in there too, that I think it will turn out to be a good resolution for all.”
After a discussion, board members seemed happy with the proposed budget and unanimously approved it. It will now go to the council to be approved. If approved, the $20,000 transition money will only be implemented this year and will not be a part of the budget next fiscal year.
Council members Andrew Dawson, Tom Oldham and Charles Lowe all attended the meeting. Dawson asked the board members to clarify if CBCD was an advisory board that made recommendations and if they thought they appropriated funds.
“I think we make recommendations...It’s the city’s money, except for what our funds are limited to our geographical area. We only operate in that area,” said CBCD President Jack Robinson.
The CBCD board also wanted to clarify that the $10,000 was not just for Christmas decorations, but to put in meters and outlets in two alleyways for electrical improvements that could be used for the decorations in addition to all year.
The board also:
• Approved the design for new banners for the depot.
• Heard an update on the final phase of Streetscape from Shaw.
• Discussed when their next big event would be, which is Thanksgiving.
• Heard an update about the Trust Building from CBCD board member and Friends of the Trust member John Simmons, who is the city’s Community Development Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.