The Central Business and Cultural District Board met for the first meeting of the year where the upcoming Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival was a major topic of discussion.
CBCD board member and Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation board member Douglass Freed spoke about trying to fill the times between the festival’s afternoon concerts and evening concerts for the first time last year. Freed said CBCD provided funding last year for two Sedalia Nights, which were “incredibly successful.” The musicians also thought it was “fantastic,” according to Freed, and the nights brought more diversity to the festival, bringing in an audience it hadn’t been able to reach before.
“This year we are asking for the same amount of money, $2,500, to do that again...” Freed said. “What we’re wanting to do is kind of redo that thing again and basically it’s CBCD’s idea that this is CBCD’s gift to the community...This was to try to generate an audience from Sedalia and get Sedalia people to participate in it.”
In addition to those funds, Freed and fellow Scott Joplin Foundation board member Chris Robinson asked the board to consider giving an additional $2,000 to add a third tent.
“What the committee wants, and this comes from the performers, they feel that we really desperately need a third venue... Freed said.
“What you have is 35, 40 musicians that come to the community,” he continued. “These guys are passionate about what they do. They perform in the paid, ticketed concerts, but with that many people, only a few can play every night. They like to have the opportunity to go someplace and play.”
Robinson added to Freed’s remarks by highlighting the importance of the festival and what Scott Joplin and Sedalia had been able to give the world.
“If you’re in Sedalia you probably grew up hearing Scott Joplin’s name mentioned all the time and so it’s something that you kind of take for granted,” Chris said. “Ragtime was America’s first pop music and it started in Sedalia. If you are a musical academic you understand the significance of Sedalia and Scott Joplin…
“We’re looking to expand a little bit more with the third stage just to try to revive the relevance of the festival. It’s kind of about Sedalia pride and celebrating this gift that we gave to the world.”
The board reacted favorably to the proposal but did not want to commit to the additional funding until the full CBCD 2020-21 budget is available to discuss. The board tabled the issue until the next meeting when members will start looking at the budget.
The board also discussed what to do with extra banners originally intended for the Amtrak Depot. The banners ended up being too small for the rod pockets at the depot and the board discussed placing them in other locations downtown. Board President Jack Robinson said the banners should fit most pole brackets downtown and they have 18 to 20 left.
“If you see someplace you think they ought to be, we’ve got that many of them,” he said. “They don’t need to sit in a closet and collect dust.”
One suggestion that was met with positive reactions was placing them in a few parking lots downtown. The board plans to see if new brackets need to be purchased for the banners or if some are already available.
The board also discussed the 704 S. Ohio Ave. facade project which CBCD is providing some funding for. The building has been purchased and the owner is planning on renovating it with preservation consultants. CBCD board member Meg Liston said she explained to the owner the importance of having a structural report done, which the owner is working on.
The board’s next meeting will be Feb. 20.
