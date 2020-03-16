Voiture 333, 40 & 8 celebrated the organization’s 100th birthday with a special
service Sunday afternoon.
The local 40 & 8’s mission is “committed to charitable and patriotic aims. (Its) purpose is to uphold and defend the United States Constitution, to promote the well-being of veterans and their widows and orphans, and to actively participate in selected charitable endeavors, which include programs that promote child welfare and nurses' training.”
Chef de Gare Cliff McBride and Correspondent Ernest Parker spoke to the Democrat before
the event began.
Parker noted the local Voiture is responsible for eight counties. It is the largest chapter in the state. Voiture 333 has 109 paid members listed for 2020.
“Warrensburg used to have a Voiture also and when they closed we took over the counties they
had,” Parker added.
McBride explained that the 40 & 8 likes to work in the background in the community, the members enjoy supporting local parades and working alongside other veteran
organizations.
“The VFW, the American Legion and the 40 & 8 all work together,” McBride said. “We’ve been friends on the battlefield and we’re friends here.”
“There are a lot of people and a lot of organizations that support this community in the background,” he continued. “We do a couple things in line with being veterans. As a patriotic function, we keep those flags flying on Ohio (Avenue).”
He added the organization also helps out with Smith-Cotton High School JROTC, provides nursing scholarships and provides 1,000 American flags each year to first graders.
The men said due to the outbreak of COVID-19 they will not be able to give out as many flags to school children in the eight-county area this year.
“This year that has been curtailed a bit,” McBride added. “There is limited access.”
The men said Voiture 333 usually goes once a month to play bingo at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, but it’s also closed due to the outbreak.
“When you talk to a veteran, one of the things you find out is a lot of them have been shot at before and they’re still here,” McBride said. “Let’s put things in perspective, we don’t have anybody who survived the influenza of 1918-1919 timeframe, and that is when we (the 40 & 8) were birthed in.
“We want to keep things in perspective and we want to do what is prudent within the
community,” he continued. “We’ll follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and our local health departments and the state.”
Sunday’s event, hosted at the United Methodist Church Celebration Center, took place before the CDC issued a statement curtailing gatherings of more than 50 people nationwide.
The service featured guests Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-52, Sedalia Mayor John Kehde, 40 & 8 Cheminot Nationale Passe Ed Jones and Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick. Posting of the Colors was presented by the Smith-Cotton JROTC Color Guard.
During the event, Pollitt also presented McBride with a framed resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives.
The service concluded with a 40 & 8 Birthday Ritual; a birthday cake was brought into the room by SCHS JROTC Cadet Skylar Brines, who cut the cake with a sword. McBride served the first two pieces to 40 & 8’s oldest member, Gerry Arnold, and youngest member Nathan Hooton. Cake was then served to guests.
