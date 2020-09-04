It has been 100 years since American women gained the right to vote, making 2020 a year to
celebrate how far women’s rights have come while still realizing the work that remains.
The 19th Amendment, which allows women to vote, was passed by Congress in 1919. The Amendment was ratified in Tennessee and officially made law on Aug. 26, 1920. Thirty-six of the then 48 states needed to ratify the amendment; Missouri was the 11th state to ratify.
States such as Kansas had already given women the right to vote, but with stipulations — they could only vote for the local school board. Wyoming also allowed women to vote while it was still a territory to attract more women to the area, said Kathleen Boswell, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Sedalia-Pettis County. When it came time to add Wyoming as a state, Congress wanted women’s voting rights taken out of Wyoming’s constitution. Wyoming refused — most likely because they needed enough votes to ratify as a state, Boswell said — and eventually, the provision was left in the constitution.
Mary Merritt, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Sedalia-Pettis County, said many think the fight for women’s suffrage started with the Seneca Falls meeting in 1848, but she noted efforts began much earlier.
“In our country, it started as early as Abigail Adams and her admonition to John at the constitutional convention to remember the ladies,” Merritt said. “In 1848 at the Seneca Falls meeting is where it really began to organize. However, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott actually met in London in 1840. … They thought they needed to do something and wanted to have a meeting, but it was eight years before they got that organized and going.”
Merritt and Boswell said the demonstrations were peaceful, although women were arrested may times while marching with banners.
“They did this without any of the technology we take for granted now, including the telephone,” Boswell said. “They wrote letters and talked to people in person, and we know they even went door to door trying to get signatures.
“... They really had to expend a lot of shoe leather and one-on-one letter-writing campaigns. We just take social media so for granted. … They got thousands to show up at some of their events.”
Some men supported their wives in the suffrage movement, but many did not. Merritt said many men thought a woman’s place was in the home.
“I think sometimes we fail to emphasize and recognize what we had to do was to convince the men because the men had to vote to let the women vote,” Merritt said. “These suffragist women, some of their husbands were very supportive, and some were not.”
Boswell noted that once the 19th Amendment was ratified, the League’s efforts shifted to educating women before going to the polls. According to the League of Women Voters website, the League was founded in Chicago in 1920 by the suffragists of the National American Woman Suffrage Association as a “‘mighty political experiment’ designed to help 20 million women carry out their new responsibilities as voters.”
“So many of the husbands were like, you’re too stupid to vote, you don’t know anything about any of this stuff,” Boswell said. “So the League wanted to make sure women had the verbal ammunition to say, ‘oh no, I do understand this and I know that he’s not a good person but this guy would probably be better.’ To stand up for themselves.”
Missouri women were active in the suffrage movement. Merritt said the League was started at the 1919 St. Louis convention to continue the suffragists’ work and educate women who could now vote. Later, the League began taking on issues women now had a voice in, like child labor and workplace safety.
The first suffrage meeting in Missouri was in 1867 in St. Louis with 17 women gathered. They became the Woman Suffrage Association of Missouri, the first organization in the world for the sole purpose of women’s suffrage, Merritt said. Virginia Minor, of St. Louis, was a founder and the first president. She declared at an 1872 suffrage convention in St. Louis that “the Constitution of the United States gives me every right and privilege to which every other citizen is entitled,” according to the “Missouri Women in Political Life” section of the 1993-94 Missouri Official State Manual. From there, support spread to Kansas City, St. Joseph, Joplin, Carthage and Columbia.
Minor and her husband, a lawyer, took her case to the U.S. Supreme Court when her local Board of Elections wouldn’t allow her to register to vote. Boswell said her case, and the suffrage movement itself, included the argument against taxation without representation — Minor was being represented by people she had no say in choosing. She lost the case but, as Merritt and Boswell noted, “she put up the good fight early on.”
The 19th Amendment even has some local ties. Marie Ruoff Byrum was the first woman to vote in Missouri during a special election for the Hannibal City Council on Aug. 31, 1920, just five days after the 19th Amendment was ratified. According to information from the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis, Byrum walked more than an hour in the rain at 7 a.m. to cast her vote. Boswell and Merritt noted other women had voted previously in states that permitted women to vote. Still, Byrum didn’t realize until later that she was the first woman in the United States to vote after women’s suffrage became federal law.
Boswell and Merritt said Byrum’s son, Morris Byrum, served as the Smith-Cotton High School principal in the 1970s and ‘80s.
After those first female votes were cast, the next year, two women were elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, one from Kansas City and one from St. Louis. The following year, a woman from the Carthage area joined them. However, it wasn’t until the 1970s when a woman entered the Missouri Senate.
It should be noted that women of color did not have full voting rights even after the 19th Amendment was ratified. According to the League, poll taxes and literacy tests deliberately kept African Americans from fully participating until the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Today, the League focuses on helping people register to vote and educating them on candidates and issues. It does not endorse candidates, although it does take a stance on issues related to League interests like redistricting and mail-in voting.
Boswell said they also encourage more women, and men, to run for office, acknowledging there are still different standards for female candidates. She urged women to get started on a board or commission to gain knowledge and experience and then continue working their way up.
“We have to be like those women were in the 1800s and early 1900s, you can’t give up,” Merritt said.
Since those early days, many women have been elected to state and national positions, and millions of women vote each year thanks to suffragists’ hard work 100 years ago.
“People need to be reminded … it wasn’t just that it happened, it took hard work,” Boswell said. “Somebody in some of their speeches said, ‘the men didn’t give us the right to vote.’”
“Mary McLaughlin used to quote that in her history classes at State Fair (Community College),” Merritt added. “She said, ‘history books say women were given the right to vote in 1919 and that’s pretty much all they say, but first of all, it wasn’t given to them, they worked hard for it.’ We earned it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.