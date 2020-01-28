The Grand Champion pie, a White Chocolate Raspberry made by Cheryl Lange of Sedalia, was purchased for $1,400 Saturday night during the Central Missouri Ag Club Appreciation Dinner and Pie Auction.
The pie purchased by Robby Toops with BASF, a chemical company, was one of 62 pies donated for the annual event that raises scholarship monies for Pettis County ag students. Lange also received second place for her Not Your Everyday Apple Pie. The pie was purchased for $650 by Central Bank of Sedalia.
Ag Club Pie Auction and Banquet Coordinator Janice Klenke said this year’s event raised $28,255. She added since the dinner and auction began around 15 years ago, the pie auction has raised close to $350,000. Saturday’s event was hosted in the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
“Everything raised here moneywise, either goes toward scholarships for high school seniors going to college studying agriculture or it goes to the local 4-H and FFA,” Klenke noted. “We pay to rent the fairgrounds, we pay for their judges, and we pay for their insurance for their achievement days.”
The money also helps take third and fourth graders to Old Settler Days in Cole Camp in the fall.
Additional first place winners this year were Faye Hunton’s White Chocolate Coconut Cream Pie on a Coconut Crust, purchased for $350 by Don Weaver; Shayla Ficken’s Cranberry Apple Pie with Pecan Shortbread Crust, purchased for $400 by Sparks Charolais; and Alayna Bruner’s Coconut Pecan German Chocolate Pie, purchased for $500 by Ron Ditzfeld.
Another high-bidding pie was a Caramel Pecan Cheesecake made in an iron skillet by Kevin Daniel, which sold for $1,500 and was purchased by Bruce Morton Construction.
A Larry Bradshaw autographed and framed jersey sold for $1,500. It was purchased by Robby Toops. A tree sculpture created by Dr. Doug Kiburz and Robert Schwickrath was purchased for $1,250.
Klenke said several committee members were on hand to help out Saturday including Kay Sparks, a retired educator and retired University of Missouri Extension 4-H coordinator.
Sparks said due to her past work in education and also because of her agriculture background, she truly enjoys working with youth by helping at the annual pie auction.
“My husband’s side of the family, we’ve had the farm for 158 years in Pettis County,” she said. “The combination of kids and agriculture is a family thing for us.
“So, I get to continue doing that with Central Missouri Ag, because we try to keep promoting agriculture,” she continued. “We do $30,000 worth of scholarships for youth … “
She noted she enjoys sitting in on the scholarship interviews.
“I’ve done that ever since I’ve been a part of Central Missouri Ag,” she explained.
During the evening, along with the dinner and auction, Kiburz entertained the crowd with original poetry and the Reed Family Farm, of Green Ridge, was recognized as the 2019 Farm Family of the Year.
Sparks also recognized four Century Farms: the Richey Family Farm, of La Monte, established in 1881; the Schenk Family Farm, of Dresden, established in 1893; Springfork Valley Farms, owned by Pettis County Commissioner David Dick, established in 1908; and the Kearney Family Farm, of Houstonia, established in 1866.
