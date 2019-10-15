The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new event this year to showcase local businesses and restaurants while giving residents a chance to sample them all.
Biz, Sips & Bites will be hosted from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the Agriculture Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Event organizers Susan Mergen, board president and director of development at the Center for Human Services, and Will Weibert, board vice president and Democrat publisher, said the inaugural event is a combination of two previous chamber events — Taste of Sedalia and the Business Expo.
“The primary purpose of this is to support our chamber members,” Mergen said. “To give them an opportunity to reach out to the public about who they are.”
The Chamber has nearly 300 members, according to Mergen.
Tickets include 10 food and beverage samples from a variety of local vendors. Attendees may use the 10 samples at one location or at 10 different locations; the combination is up to them. They may also purchase more than one ticket if they’d like to have more than 10 samples.
“If you’re going to eat dinner that night, this is a pretty good deal. $10 gets you a smorgasbord of food and drinks,” Weibert said.
Participating food and drink vendors include Subway, Table of 5 Catering, Mazzio’s, Jimmy John’s, Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, Colton’s Steak House, Paula Walters Culinary Provisions, SC Fuel, Sonic, Dairy Queen, KC Baby Back Ribs, El Tapatio, Mi Pueblito LLC, The Lantern House, Jackson Brothers of the North, Wildlife Ridge Winery, County Distributing, Grellner Sales & Services, Coke, and Pepsi.
Guests can also visit with nearly 40 business vendors to learn about their services and offerings in the Sedalia-Pettis County area. Businesses signed up so far range from health care and real estate to nonprofits and marketing to car dealers and event vendors.
“I think it’s a great deal. For $10 you’ll get plenty of drink, plenty of food, socialize with friends and learn more about the businesses in our area and the products and services they provide,” Weibert said.
Proceeds will support chamber efforts such as the annual downtown Sedalia Christmas parade and expenses throughout the year like plaques for new members. Mergen said all proceeds will be used to continue supporting chamber members.
Tickets are available for $10 at the Sedalia Democrat, 700 S. Massachusetts Ave., The Lantern House, 21746 W. U.S. Route 50, Mi Pubelito, 620 S. Osage Ave., Jimmy John’s, 2923 W. Broadway Blvd., and the chamber office inside the Katy Depot, 600 E. Third St. Tickets can also be purchased at the event for $15.
For more information, contact the chamber at 660-826-2222.
