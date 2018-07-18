Changes to political campaign contributions explained

Although voting is the ultimate way of selecting a candidate, one way individuals can show their support for a political candidate or issue is through a financial campaign contribution.
On Nov. 8, 2016, Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment 2. Among its provisions, according to the Missouri Ethics Committee, the amendment imposes campaign contribution limits on certain candidates for state office including statewide, legislative and judicial offices.
The amendment took effect Dec. 8, 2016.
Article 23.3(1) provides a contribution limit of $2,600 from any one person, other than the candidate, to elect an individual to the Missouri state offices of governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, attorney general, senators, representatives, judicial offices and other state offices.
The Constitution does not include contribution limits for local elections, however, local jurisdictions may have their own contribution limits.
“The average donation for candidates locally is somewhere between $100 to $250,” Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada said. “That number often depends on the election though.”
La Strada noted there are various reasons for the contribution limits, but a primary one is to limit the amount of influence donors may have and to maintain the local aspect of the election.
“Limits are making it difficult for candidates to raise funds,” La Strada commented. “But one thing it is doing is it’s keeping the grassroots aspect in the elections.
“It’s making candidates go door-to-door allowing candidates to meet their constituents and making the election on more of a local level, as they should be,” he added. “It’s still vitally important for candidates to get out and meet the voters they represent.”
As reported in both state and national reports, one way candidates may accept higher dollar donations is through PACs, or Political Action Committees. While perfectly legal, some who accept money from such organizations have come under scrutiny as to the source of the funding, including former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
Unlike individual contributions, there are no limits to the amount of money that can be contributed to a candidate through a PAC.
New rules first filed Feb. 7 clarify and make consistent the rules requiring committees domiciled outside the state of Missouri and out of state committees, including certain federal committees to register and file campaign finance disclosure reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, according to an Ethics Department statement.
The new rules were scheduled to go into effect Aug. 30, until a set of emergency rules were filed by the Missouri Ethics Commission making the date effective Aug. 8.
The emergency rules were necessary to ensure the effective date would be at the beginning of the November general election cycle, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission.
“Look at someone like Gov. Parson for example,” La Strada said. “He has risen to the highest level of state government but he still remembers where he came from — his roots.
“In the end, it’s important to remember where one comes from and stay true to that no matter how high on the local, state or national level one may reach,” he added. “Some people may have a negative sense of politicians right now but there are still a lot of good people who are candidates for office and who are serving who remain true to their constituents.”
A complete list of Missouri Ethics Commission guidelines and information on political campaign financing can be found at www.mec.mo.gov.
