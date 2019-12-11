Changes to the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) announced a week ago will have little effect on residents of Pettis County thanks in large part to the amount of assistance available throughout the community.
An estimated 24.3% to 28.5% of Pettis County’s population is income eligible for participation in SNAP, according to the Missouri Hunger Atlas released this week by the University of Missouri. “A household income of less than 130% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) is the primary eligibility requirement for SNAP. However, our measure uses 125% of FPL to compensate for other disqualifying criteria and to avoid overestimation of eligibility,” according to U.S. Census Bureau data in the report. The report notes approximately 865,000 Missourians are food insecure, a decline from three years ago when the issue affected 1 million Missourians.
On Dec. 4, United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, on behalf of President Donald Trump’s Administration, announced the tightening of work requirements for potentially 688,000 adults without children who are 18 to 49 and are not disabled.
The change, which takes effect April 1, does not apply to children and their parents, those over 50, those with a disability or pregnant women.
“Under current rules, this group is required to work at least 20 hours a week for more than three months over a 36-month period to qualify for food stamps, but states have been able to create waivers for areas that face high unemployment,” according to an NBC News article by Phil McCausland. “The new rule would limit states from waiving those standards, instead restricting their use to those areas that have a 6% unemployment rate or higher. The national unemployment rate for October was at 3.6%.”
A Department of Agriculture release stated “just over 17 million people received SNAP benefits in 2000 when the unemployment rate was 4%, while 36 million were receiving them in 2019 when the unemployment rate is 3.6%. The new rule establishes 6% as the minimum unemployment rate for a county to receive a waiver.”
Missouri’s unemployment rate for October is 3.1%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics. Unemployment in Pettis County is at 2.5% for the same period.
Missouri Senate Bill 24 does not allow the Department of Social Services to utilize work requirement waivers for SNAP.
“The fortunate thing for Pettis County is that we do have a variety of food resources available,” Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin said. “Open Door provides food and there are two ways to get meals for lunch and dinner during the week at the Open Door Café/Community Café.
“Tyson's is supporting a truck from the Food Bank that goes to La Monte and also stops in Sedalia,” she continued. “Pettis County Community Partnership has a low-cost food sharing program.”
Providing educational training for SNAP recipients is another key component, according to Business Services Consultant for ResCare Workforce Services Michelle O’Donnell.
The organization has been working with SNAP recipients since June 2018 through a program called SkillUP.
“In the past, the Job Centers worked with these individuals, in 2018 the state of Missouri added other agencies to assist and all Missouri Community Colleges are offering some sort of education and training for the program,” O’Donnell explained. “The primary goal for the program is to help pay or in some cases pay all for training and education such as certificates for those that are receiving SNAP, so they can get the skills needed to become employed in life-sustaining employment.”
The program does not pay for associates degrees or any college classes beyond those degrees, according to O’Donnell, who encouraged SNAP recipients to get involved in SkillUP as soon as possible.
“We have had a couple of events to share information with the communities that we serve but have not had much turn out,” she continued. “It is a great opportunity for people. There are supportive service monies available to them as well, need special clothes or shoes for a job, the SkillUP program can pay for them.”
Locally, the SkillUp Program is administered through State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce.
