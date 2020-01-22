Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl 54 in Miami on Feb. 2, many fans are hoping to take part in the experience wearing team gear as they watch the big game.
For those wanting to get on the Chiefs bandwagon, it’s time to strike while the proverbial Arrowhead is “hot.”
Hibbett Sports was expecting its shipment of officially licensed NFL merchandise by 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Store Manager Colton Thomas.
“As soon as we get it in we plan to start selling it,” Thomas said Tuesday morning. “The phone has been ringing off the hook with customers wanting to know if it is in yet
“The hype has been just incredible,” he continued. “We really have been answering questions all day.”
The store was expected to receive a shipment of seven different AFC Championship shirts and three hats. Many of the items will be those Chiefs players were sporting during the post-game following their 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans to clinch their first trip to the Super Bowl in 50 years.
Many fans have been waiting all their lives for an appearance by the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Others remember the team’s last Super Bowl appearance on Jan. 11, 1970, when the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy home to Kansas City, something fans of all ages are hoping to experience this year.
“Our customers really have ranged in all ages from young to old,” Assistant Manager Brooklyn Mitchel commented. “Some of them have told us they remember when the Chiefs played in their first Super Bowl.”
Mitchel admitted she is a huge Chiefs fan. Thomas, on the other hand, is not but has learned to appreciate and support the team throughout the last few seasons.
“It’s hard not to root for them really,” Thomas admitted. “They are just so good and (quarterback Patrick) Mahomes is just so good both as a player and a person – it just really is exciting.”
Thomas worked for Hibbett Sports in Marshall in 2015 when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series. He said he would be shocked if sales of Chiefs merchandise would be less than they were following the Royals victory.
Following a Kansas City win in the Super Bowl, Thomas said Hibbett Sports will be open with Chiefs Super Bowl Championship merchandise ready for sale.
“We don’t have any limits on the amount of AFC Championship merchandise customers can buy,” Mitchel noted. “It is first come, first serve and we can’t hold any merchandise for customers who call.”
Both Thomas and Mitchel noted they expect Tuesday’s shipment to be the only one the store will receive of AFC Championship merchandise. Hibbett Sports is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The store is at 3115A W. Broadway Blvd. in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center.
