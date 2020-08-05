Ground was broken Tuesday morning for the new Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc., Child Advocacy Center.
Over the last year, the center served between 400 to 500 children who were “victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, exploitation, or who witnessed domestic violence, homicide, or other crimes.” Since its inception 20 years ago it has progressed from serving six counties to 13 and now has an annual budget of $1 million.
The new center will be twice the size at 4,000-square-feet, compared to the current 1,800-square-foot facility at 10th Street and South Ohio Avenue.
Child Safe Executive Director Mari Asbury said before ceremonies began she and the staff are excited to see construction begin on the center.
“This started about a year and half ago,” she explained. “I started working with Josh Kroeger, Kevin Kroeger and Ken Weymouth on trying to get us into a building.
“We finally got to where we could get something on paper, and then of course COVID happened,” she continued. “It has set us back a little bit, but we are super excited today. It’s a new adventure for us.”
She added with the new building, Child Safe will be able to provide additional services. There will be two interview rooms instead of one.
“We’ll have more confidentiality for families,” she explained. “Our therapy will be housed with us, so we’ll all be under one building, in a new facility that will be secure for families and staff as well.”
It will also have a reception area, family rooms, a second entrance for children’s division and law enforcement and private areas.
Asbury said Child Safe will lease the building from KPIII and the lease will be paid through a grant. The new center will be built by Josh and Kevin Kroeger, of Preferred Properties. Child Safe had originally wanted to expand the original building but found the idea not feasible.
“We had Josh come in and talk with us about expansion on our old building,” Asbury said. “And he was like ‘I just don’t think it’s going to work.’
“So once he heard what we do, then he decided we’ve got to figure out something,” she continued. “There was a couple times last year I said, ‘I’m throwing in the towel, I’m done.’ But he was like ‘no we made a commitment to you guys and that’s what we’re going to do.’”
Josh Kroeger said it‘s exciting to see the project moving forward.
“It is something that is needed in the community,” he added. “To give them a new facility is wonderful.”
He added the plan was to begin construction in March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic everything was placed on hold. Kroeger noted it’s his plan to have the center completed by Valentine’s Day 2021.
During the ceremony, Asbury told the crowd Child Safe has progressed over the years because of community support and partnerships such as with KPIII Properties.
“Everyone being here today speaks volumes to our community’s commitment to the fight against child abuse,” she said. “Over the past 20 years, Child Safe has been able to provide a voice for children who have had the courage to speak the unspeakable.
“And somehow have the strength and ability to come forward during some of the more horrific acts of abuse,” she continued. “Child Safe has been, and will remain committed to providing a safe environment where a child’s voice is heard and respected.”
Also speaking at the event were several local and state dignitaries, Weymouth and Board of Directors President James Cunningham, and former executive director Carolyn Green.
Green said the new center, for her, is a “dream come true,” while Cunningham told the crowd the groundbreaking is “bittersweet day.”
“I always say it’s going to be a great opportunity for Child Safe to have this building,” he noted. “The other side is, it’s a shame that we need it.
“In a perfect world, our kids would all be safe,” he continued. “And not be exposed to abuse and violence … This will be a great asset to not only the children and the community, but to the other 12 or 13 counties that we serve across central Missouri.”
