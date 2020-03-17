After 20 years, Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. will be getting a new facility this year.
Earlier this month, Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. announced it would be getting a new facility at 3307 W. Main St. in Sedalia.
“We’ve been in this building for 20 years, this is our 20th year so this is a big celebration for us,” explained Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. Executive Director Mari Asbury. “We started here 20 years ago and the need grew.
They've always needed a new building but over the last four or five years we’ve gone from six staff to 14,” she continued. “Our therapy is also housed in another building.”
Asbury said over a year ago the nonprofit was approached by the business KP3 about building a building for the nonprofit.
“A lot of different avenues fell through and so finally early summer and he said, ‘Hey we’ve got another business coming in, it’s an opportunity to build another building. Would you guys like to be in there?’ Of course we were like ‘ya,’ Asbury said. “They'll be the owner and we’ll just be leasing from them. But it’s been a great opportunity to build it from the ground up so they were able to be able to get with the architect and work with that on what we need.”
Asbury explained both Child Safe and the Annex will all be in one building now. The building will house two seperate, attached facilities, one of them being Child Safe. The current building is roughly 1,800 square-feet, the new one will be roughly 4,000 square-feet. They hope the new building will allow them to see more children and offer more.
“We cover 11 full counties and then we cover two counties where we can see those children if needed,” Asbury said. “It’s usually like Cooper County if they live in Otterville we won’t have them go to Columbia they'll come here. We see anywhere from 400 to 500 children a year. This will probably hopefully increase our number that we’re able to see as well.”
The new building will offer more privacy for the individuals who come to Child Safe according to Asbury and Johnson. Staff currently have to shuffle families around as new ones come in for appointments since the current building only has one waiting room. It will also allow families and children to not have to be seen by everyone working in the building.
“With the new building if we’re not directly related to their case they won’t have to see us,” Johnson said. “It’s not like everybody in the whole building now knows that I’m sitting in the waiting room. So for Mari and I, we don’t really do direct client services so there would be no need for them to see us... It really cuts down on them feeling like we’re all in their business.”
The building will also be more soundproof than their current one. Staff has trouble with outside sounds on their recordings of interviews. There will also be added safety in the building.
Child Safe only has one interview room in their current building, the new one will have two.
“We will also have three separate waiting rooms, one for therapy and waiting rooms for each one of our interview rooms,” Asbury said. “That will give families a whole lot more privacy and right now a lot of times our families are crossing each other.”
Child Safe wants the new building to be inviting and make children feel safe.
“Our goal with the new building too is to really have it be focused on the part that children and families are in,” Child Safe Community Outreach Education Specialist Amanda Johnson said. “It’s very separate. Our offices are shoved more to the back. The part that families and the non offending caregivers are in, we really want that to be very calming and inviting and just having the kids feel they have a sense of ‘ok this is safe.’”
“Definitely we’ll give a place for kids to be able to sit on the floor in our waiting rooms and be able to play with stuff and have a good time while they’re waiting,” Asbury added. “To me that takes the edge off what they have to do when they go into that interview room.”
Space has been a challenge for employees in the current building with items stored throughout offices and every square inch of space used. Staff members share offices but are willing to share them again in the new building.
“What’s exciting is when you work in an organization like ours, especially a non-profit, most of the people here work here because they want to because they’re not getting rich off of this,” Asbury said. “So when we were working at planning things everybody was ok with sharing offices and things like that because we needed that space for our families and the kids that we serve. That warms my heart to know that we work in an environment where people really put our families first.”
Child Safe scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony March 23, however amid the ongoing public health concerns it has announced it has been cancelled to the public. Child Safe will be posting a video online via their Facebook page in the coming days to “continue to move forward but still share our joy with the public” according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.