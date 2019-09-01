For a decade, the Center for Human Services Garlich Activity Center has opened new doors for those with disabilities providing opportunities to volunteer, create art and travel.
The activity center, named for the late Roger A. Garlich, will celebrate its 10th anniversary next week. Garlich first began working at CHS as a speech therapist in 1960, then became the executive director serving from 1965 to 2009.
CHS Development Director Susan Mergen said before construction of the center, the program was housed in three different areas at the Ewing Vocational Center.
“It worked, but it would work better if we had a dedicated space,” she said. “So, through a year of planning … we were able to raise the money through tax credits and private donations. If you build it they will come, and they did.
“So, 10 years ago we moved into this facility,” she continued. “And, we’re able to provide recreational, fun learning opportunities.”
CHS Program Manager Bryon Jacques said the center now supports around 52 individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, ranging in age from 19 to 80.
“We do volunteer activities at a number of places throughout town,” he noted. “From CASA down to Open Door (Service Center), Salvation Army (and) the Summer Food Program.”
Individuals also visit area nursing homes, they partner with Sacred Heart School at Christmas, with C.A.C.T.U.S. and with the Sedalia Animal Shelter.
On Tuesday, several individuals were at the center taking classes but others were on trips to Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City, eating at El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, visiting the Missouri Veterans Museum and exploring the swinging bridge and Truman Dam at Warsaw.
Jacques said at the center, individuals can take classes in arts and crafts, and play games.
“There’s cooking classes where we learn to make simple items or healthy options as well,” he explained. “Recently we partnered with the MU Extension Office to do a six-week program on healthy living, healthy cooking.”
Jacques said being involved with many partnerships helps the center’s individuals become more integrated in the community.
“We do get use of the Aquatic Center, which is next door as well,” he said. “Janet (Proctor) runs that in conjunction with the Family and Child Development next door. But, we do have individuals who are supported there in our program.”
In the past, individuals would only interact with one another, but Jacques said the big push from the directives of the Department of Mental Health is to give individuals exposure to many different types of outside stimuli and to get them involved in their communities.
“We try to expose people to everything you or I would do,” he said. “We go to Union Station, we go to Independence or Columbia Mall, we go to Warsaw to the fish hatchery, we go to Arrow Rock to conservation places.”
Small groups of individuals visit places within a 60- to 70-mile radius of the center. While at the center they socialize with each other but they also broaden their world by becoming involved with the community.
“We have social leisure events,” said CHS Communications Coordinator Marissa Johnson. “So, the social leisure brings all the clients together. What they do during the day, they get to go out into the community, doing community outreach. They get involved and not just with people with disabilities.”
Johnson added CHS is gearing up for Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week, which begins Sept. 9.
“I just met with one of our direct support professionals, and she’s worked here for 15 years, since the Garlich Center actually opened,” Johnson said. “And she has seen a wonderful transformation in our clients.”
Individuals who were shy and didn’t want to talk or interact with others have come out of their shells due to the program.
“She has seen such tremendous growth in the individuals,” Johnson said. “And she said that was so rewarding, just being able to see them grow and see them get out of their element.”
A 10th anniversary celebration will take place next week for the individuals in the program, their families, the staff and Pam Garlich.
To learn more about the Garlich Activity Center, 4415 W. Main St., like the new Facebook page at Center for Human Services-Garlich Activity Center.
