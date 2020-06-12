After years of work for many, the construction for the Heckart Community Center is finally beginning with the city hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday evening.
The field where the Jennie Jaynes Stadium formerly sat was packed Thursday evening with attendees waiting for the groundbreaking ceremony of what will become the Heckart Community Center.
“It is an honor to be standing here as the director of Sedalia Parks and Recreation as we celebrate the groundbreaking of the Heckart Community Center,” Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple said. “As Steve Bloess, community chair for Yes, Yes, would say, ‘The stars have aligned’ for us on this project.”
Bloess spoke about the stars which had “aligned” in order for the project to take place during his remarks. The first star appeared in 1948 when Del and Stella Heckart moved to Sedalia with their daughter Sue Heckart. The second was in 1996 when a group of Sedalians helped save Sedalia’s outdoor parks. The third star occured when the sunset was taken off the sales tax in 2000.
The fourth was a dog named Hank owned by Bloess who always made sure Bloess got up to go fishing with John Kehde every Tuesday where the two spoke about Sedalia and the need for a Community Center around 2009. In 2018, Kehde was elected mayor, “and the next star fell into place.”
“The star, Sue, is you,” Bloess said. “You and your commitment to this project. You had this dream and I know in your heart this is something you wanted to do. You kept at it.”
The final star was when voters approved the two tax issues last August.
“You’re standing on, or sitting on historic ground,” Bloess said. “Today you will witness an historic event, the groundbreaking to start the construction of the modern 90,000-square-foot facility that will forever benefit, strengthen and improve the fabric of our community…
“Getting to this point was not easy but thanks to a resounding yes, yes vote last Aug. 4 we’re here,” he continued. “Thank you Sedalia voters.”
Ward 1 City Councilman Jeff Leeman spoke on behalf of Kehde and the council, saying the mayor had some medical procedures done that day and was unable to attend but was doing fine. Leeman said one of the main things Kehde wanted to do was to thank Sue in her dedication and the vital part she played in the project.
Leeman spoke about the history of the project and all of the hard work that had gone into it through several administrations, countless people getting involved and everyone working together including the Sedalia School District 200. He said it was “truly, truly a great time to be a Sedalian.”
“To the citizens of this great community, I give you this,” Leeman said in closing. “Take pride in your community, take pride in this city. You need to take a look around, admire what you have. We have one of the best education systems in the state, including our local school district, our college. We have our own city hospital, we have our great parks department...
“All I can tell you with the economic horizon for this great city, we are truly blessed,” he continued. “I will leave you with this and this is from Mayor Kehde: ‘best day ever.’”
Sue Heckart, who was celebrating her birthday Thursday, recognized several individuals during her speech and thanked attendees.
“In life we need to embrace moments and milestones that bring people together,” Heckart said. “Today is one of those moments. The Heckart Community Center has always been a dream of mine because it is an opportunity to honor the legacy of my parents, Del and Stella Heckart, while investing in the people of Sedalia…
“Our community deserves a place where we can come together and create shared experiences and memories,” she added. “A community center is a representation of what our community can do together. It is made possible by your approval of the tax levy and I thank you.”
Heckart told the Democrat she couldn’t say how she was feeling.
“I can’t tell you how I feel,” Heckart told the Democrat after the ceremony. “It seems like it’s a dream and I’m just wondering if it’s really come true...It was my hope that we could reach everybody in the community from young to the old. It’s (HCC) for Sedalia, that’s what it’s for.”
Epple told the Democrat she was excited and construction will start Friday. Construction is supposed to be finished in December 2021 and then the inside work will be completed with an March 18, 2022, ribbon cutting date.
“It’s exciting,” Epple told the Democrat. “It’s overwhelming I think a little bit, but it’s exciting. There’s so much hard work that’s been put into place by the park board, by staff, by the city and just the members of the community to make this happen so it’s rewarding. I think once the doors are open everyone is really going to see the impact that this has on Sedalia and the surrounding communities.”
Attendees, whether involved in the project or not, were all enthusiastic and excited about the project starting.
“The beauty that will radiate from within this building will be a reflection of the people who fill it,” Bloess said in his speech. “I’m sure this makes us all proud to be from this small town that started on the banks of Flat Creek and Muddy Creek. I know today I feel lucky and proud to be from Sedalia, Missouri, the Queen of the Prairie.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.