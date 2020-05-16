The City of Sedalia has established a new alliance which is a “community-driven movement dedicated to enriching public experience in Sedalia’s economic landscape,” according to City Planner/Downtown Specialist Raeanne Spears.
The Downtown Sedalia Alliance will be supporting activities downtown and putting an emphasis on public art, cultural preservation, and investing in the economic landscape, according to Spears.
“We are really excited to get it going and this is really what the city has wanted to do for a while,” she said. “When they (the city) hired me I think this was the plan all along but it was a matter of just getting to this point and actually putting a plan into place. We’re finally in that place where we’re moving forward and we’re working to really build something with it.”
Spears has been working on the project with Ward 1 Councilman Thomas Oldham who explained the alliance is revamping the city’s Main Street program and will “create a whole new downtown culture.”
“What Downtown Sedalia Alliance is going to do is going to create a whole new downtown atmosphere that’s not going to only attract visitors with the historic significance of downtown, but it’s going to provide more opportunities for entertainment,” he said. “More interactive ventures for individuals and families, not just those who shop from 9 to 5 during the day or a certain age group or demographic that likes the bar scene necessarily.”
The alliance will also work on things like improving infrastructure, housing, more annual programming, increasing public education about preservation, connecting merchants with each other, improving aesthetics and showcasing art.
“That’s the basis of what we’ve built with our work plan and some of these things, they are stretched over a period of time because some of these things do require more bodies to accomplish,” Spears said. “However, that’s the reason we’ve named it an alliance because our goal is to unite all of these other organizations that are already operating downtown like NoBro and some other volunteers that are already there.
“It’s a way to unite all of these other bodies that are in the downtown, both just having our own Main Street organization,” she continued. “That’s why we chose the name Downtown Sedalia Alliance because we’re aligning with all of these people that are already doing great things.”
Spears explained there are several communities throughout Missouri with similar programs through the Main Street Connection, which is a national organization, so Sedalia would “really just be a part of what’s already going on.” Most organizations are operated through a nonprofit while Sedalia’s will be a city program but will still be community driven. Spears explained she will be acting as the executive director with Oldham collaborating with her. The alliance will be establishing a board of directors and four subcommittees.
“All of those people that are on those committees, they will be from the community,” she explained. “They will be the ones that are helping to direct me to find what they need to make their own wishes come to fruition.”
“I bring with me education and a liaison between them and the government but really it’s about helping spearhead them in the direction to whatever they see fit to happen to their community...” Spears added. “I really want their input and I want them to really be in charge of where they take their community.”
Spears also said the alliance would be operating separately from the Central Business and Cultural District board, however, “there will be a bit of overlap in the beginning but the plan is for it to be its own separate entity.”
Spears said they are up and running and are working on applications for the board of directors. Then they hope to have an overall plan by this summer or fall and the four subcommittees established by the winter.
“Some of the things that we want to do are immediate but also ongoing,” she said. “Those are things with aesthetics that we can do right now which is downtown maintenance like improving our flowerbeds, starting to think about what we want to do with parking lots, and aligning downtown wayfinding with what we want to do with overall city rebranding. Those things are happening immediately as we’re working right now.”
Spears encouraged anyone who wants to get involved to contact her saying, “if you love downtown and you feel you really have something to bring and you want to really make a difference, then call me.”
For more information, contact Spears at 660-827-3000 ext. 1115 or visit www.facebook.com/downtownsedalia. The official website is being developed.
