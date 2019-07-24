The city of Sedalia has seen several new projects and initiatives over the last year, with more to come.
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw recently sat down with the Democrat to go over how the city’s strategic plan has been implemented and plans for continuing to implement it.
Last spring, Shaw and Mayor John Kehde talked with each other about their overall strategy for the city. Shaw said they both have similar approaches to city government. Both come from the private sector and look at operating a city similar to operating a business.
“Of course when you think in those terms then you have to think in terms of just like every other business, we have our customers and we need to do more to listen to our customers. We need to do more to get our word out to the customers and have that interaction…” said Shaw.
“When I did that (presentation for council) I talked a lot about the whys and why nots. We need to ask our customers and those that are not our customers about why they would want to live in Sedalia. Why would they want to be a part of the community why wouldn't they want to be.”
One of their biggest focus areas was neighborhood revitalization. Shaw said they had struggled with figuring out how to do it but both agreed they would “never get there” using only the code enforcement approach. They wanted to take a more “holistic” approach.
One strategy was setting aside money that would allow the Sedalia Police Department to take a proactive approach to crime resolution. The idea is to identify a problem and figure out how to organize the resources around it and solve it. This led to forming the Crime Resolution Unit that had its first operation in June, resulting in a dozen arrests and nearly 200 incidents.
The city also restructured the community development department to help with this and the Sedalia City Council approved $200,000 for neighborhood revitalization this fiscal year. The city has assisted in neighborhood cleanups and “walk the block” initiatives. Citizen engagement is going to be key in the process, according to Shaw.
“When they’re organized or when they’re initiated by the community they are much more long-lasting and they’re much more effective. The city still has a role to play in that,” said Shaw.
“We want to get the people, recruit the people to start them. Then help them with the volunteers and help them get it organized and with equipment and picking it up afterwards is all a big piece of that. We want it to really take on a life of its own.”
The city is looking at how to get infill and redevelopment to build new houses inside of the community after the many demolitions over the last several years.
Another focus has been economic development. Several businesses have announced their arrival to Sedalia in the last few years including Nucor, Exam One and TMS International. Shaw said the city is “very blessed” to have several medium-sized manufacturer job creators, and several have been growing.
“All of the new ones get all of the press but we’re just as proud of the growth, actually more proud of the growth of the ones that are here,” he said. “Frankly, that helps us recruit others because we point to that all the time in recruiting. It’s ‘Hey they’re not only surviving, they’re flourishing here so come join the party’ so to speak.”
Shaw said one challenge the city is working on in retail development is Sedalia’s population. When retailers look at Sedalia online they are not seeing the number of people outside of city limits who come to Sedalia to shop. City staff is also working on the challenge of online shopping and what it means for the city. One strategy is to highlight the experience of Sedalia, making a day out of shopping and spending time in the city.
The city is working with State Fair Community College on a proposed $4.3 million Technical and Workforce Training Facility and SFCC has been given a “sizable” private donation for the building. The school is also awaiting notification of a possible Workforce Training Grant (Community Development Block Grant) of up to $1 million the college applied for in March.
The city is also working on completing the process to continue work on the rail spur after receiving a $10.09 million federal grant last year to help expand it. Shaw said the goal is to be up and running before Dec. 31, in time for Nucor to manufacture its first products.
Another piece of the puzzle has been expanding and improving the city’s water and sewer services. The city started a $13.1 million water line replacement project in April to bring water to Nucor facilities and improve services within the city. There has been road work including the reclamation of Winchester Road, and the city is also looking at added ways to separate truck traffic from car traffic, according to Shaw.
Another major draw for the city is the Katy Trail, which has a $2.5 million infrastructure project starting on it to close the approximately 3-mile gap in Sedalia, the only gap in the 240-mile Katy Trail State Park. The state is already doing its construction so the city’s portion should start fairly soon, according to Shaw.
The Parks and Recreation Department has done extensive work on the parks this year, which will continue into the following year. The city is also planning on building a community center if both ballot issues pass in the Aug. 6 election. The Prairie Queen Walk and Wheels Trail project is also underway and progress will continue.
The final piece Shaw spoke about in the city’s strategic plan is the improvements to central dispatch with the approval of the new 911 tax earlier this spring.
“That’s really to improve the service. One of the first businesses of the government is to keep its citizens safe. That’s an important piece of being able to do that. Public safety is where the majority of our resources go and rightfully so,” said Shaw.
“If you don’t have your safety you don’t have much. It all has to kind of start there. I think we do a pretty good job of that. We’ve got an excellent fire chief, we’ve got an excellent police chief and an excellent staff.”
