The City of Sedalia recently gained a finance director in the middle of a busy time for city finances.
Dawn Jennings has been named the new finance director after the city made some changes in the Finance Department.
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw previously held the position of finance director before moving into his current position. Shaw explained that when he became interim city administrator in 2017 he still had his finance director duties with the plan for finance employee Peggy Bay, who was named accounting manager, to step into the director position after a while.
“We kind of split the finance director position between myself and Peggy where she took on the more day to day supervisory role and those kinds of things of keeping the counting thing going and those kinds of things,” Shaw explained. “Then I maintained the more budget development, more the financing, those kinds of things.
“We did that so that the plan again at that time was to transition and as she gained more knowledge and gained more abilities,” he continued. “Then I would transfer the remaining portions of it to her and ultimately we would bring it back to one person as the director position.”
Shaw said the city deciding to move the water department into the management structure of the city, the growth the city has been experiencing and a long-term finance employee leaving put more of a strain on Bay and Shaw.
The city ultimately decided to redefine the accounting manager position held by Bay and re-add the finance director position. The city put out advertisements for the finance director position and narrowed down applicants to about 16 with two really standing out, according to Shaw, one being Jennings.
“We interviewed those two individuals and I have to say she (Jennings) really blew away the interview,” Shaw said. “She was very well prepared, she came in, she did her research, she did her homework. So many times when I do interviews people come in and are like, ‘I just want a job.’ Dawn really impressed me that she wanted this job. On paper, her qualifications were there. All of the things that we look for in a background.”
Jennings had been a finance director in Odessa since 2017. Jennings said when she initially started in that position she thought she was just working with numbers but municipal government is more than that.
“It’s kind of a whole bunch of businesses in one,” Jennings said. “There’s never a dull moment. Just when you get comfortable it will change. Nobody starts getting bored, that is for certain.”
Jennings said she was interested in the Sedalia position because she wanted the opportunity to work for a bigger city with more economics and growth potential.
Jennings has not had an ordinary orientation and start to her position. Shaw said Jennings started March 5 and the city began to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic heavily March 16.
“It basically changed everything and how we do everything,” Shaw said. “So she's really just been trying to get her feet under her and keep things going and then react to the COVID change.”
Shaw said on top of that, the city’s fiscal year ends March 31. The city was in the middle of changing the water department’s software to the software system the rest of the city uses to make things more streamlined, more efficient and have fewer opportunities for errors.
“We were in the middle of that when she started so that was something she had to hit the ground running with and get up to speed with where we’re at,” Shaw said. “Then all of the training and that kind of stuff that needs to happen for implementing that system.”
Shaw said the city is glad Jennings has joined the staff and is happy with the added position. Jennings has also been pleased with the position.
“I’m glad I came,” she said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to learn and pray for COVID to go away so I can have a better opportunity to learn.”
