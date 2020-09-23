The City of Sedalia is looking for community input to help plan for “Sedalia 2040.”
The city has started working with PGAV Planners LLC to create a new Comprehensive Plan for Sedalia. According to the project’s website, a comprehensive plan “establishes a long-range vision for the community.” The plan can include things like maintaining and enhancing existing neighborhoods and commercial areas, protecting historically and architecturally significant structures and environments and is tailored to fit the community’s needs.
Community Development Director John Simmons said the most recent comprehensive plan was created in 2008 and updated in 2014.
“With all of the recent activity and economic development and the 353 redevelopment plan, it was time to do a new comprehensive plan anyway but particularly in light of recent activity: Nucor coming to the city and increasing the needs for housing, traffic issues as well as our continued growth,” Simmons explained.
“Now is the perfect time to revisit where we’re headed,” he continued. “The branding project also dovetails this quite nicely because what we want to do is create a synergy and opportunity for building on the new and old vision for Sedalia. Where have we come from, what have we accomplished and where are we going? To get the public’s input on that as well as build more civic pride through the branding project.”
A comprehensive plan provides a vision for the city’s future and lays out the steps to accomplish that vision. Sedalia’s comprehensive plan will include a study of current and future land uses, residential areas, commercial areas, existing architectural standards, parks and other environmental factors, needed capital improvements, and more.
Creating the comprehensive plan will consist of four phases: existing conditions analysis, land use and scenario planning, develop draft plan, and plan adoption. The city is in Phase 1 of the process, which will “lay the groundwork for future conditions analysis and recommendations.”
An advisory committee has been established to work on the project and had its first meeting Tuesday evening.
“The advisory committee is about 21 members across all sectors of the business as well as the residential community of Sedalia who are seen as community leaders,” Simmons said. “We want to make sure we have the input from not only business but health care, from the state fair, from the college, from education because the comprehensive plan is not just about zoning and those issues, but it’s about how we use the land and how those different sectors of the community are growing and what their needs are.”
Simmons said there will be two public forums for community members to voice their opinions. The first forum will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the City Council Chambers in the Sedalia Municipal Building.
“We invite the general public to provide input,” Simmons said. “To come to the meeting to hear what a comprehensive plan is as well as what they think the needs of the community are. The importance of the comprehensive plan is it pulls in public input. We can’t just sit here at city hall and make plans and think that’s going to solve everything. It’s got to be with the public’s input. We really need to take into account their vision also.”
Simmons said planners were looking at neighborhood redevelopment as a focus of the plan as well as growth. The city is looking for input from the community about neighborhoods, the transportation system, what they think Sedalia needs, what businesses Sedalia needs to attract, and what type of programs the city should offer.
“It’s the huge broad spectrum of your wishes and desires for Sedalia, we need to hear them,” Simmons explained. “This is the best forum for that. It’s really not just going to guide us for the next 10 years. It’s kind of a visionary document for the next 20. We use this tool every day at city hall...It’s something also we want to check in with every year come strategic planning time.”
Simmons said the comprehensive plan is meant to be a “true reflection of the community.” Another forum will be hosted toward the mid-end of the process, and the consultants will give an update on the plan to make sure it is still “in alignment with that public input piece.”
Focus groups will also be held throughout the process, which will be focused on specific sectors of the community.
The project has launched a website, www.sedalia2040.com, where the public can learn about the project through explanations, mapping tools, documents, and other tools. Community members can use the website to provide feedback and suggestions.
“If you’re sitting at home and want to talk about the vision and future of Sedalia, you can go in and make comments,” Simmons said. “You can see what results of meetings were in the recent past to even comment on those meetings. So we’re really asking the public to check that website out. It’s a new way in today’s world of being heard. It’s pretty exciting.”
