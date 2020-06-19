The City of Sedalia recently completed its 2019 TRIM grant with a re-inventory of nearly 2,000 Sedalia trees.
The city received a 2019 Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation. The grant provided funds for completion of a partial public, city tree re-inventory along certain street right-of-ways and on public property.
“The city is also a Tree City USA so it all kind of pairs together,” said Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey.
This year’s partial re-inventory included a total of 1,926 trees including the areas of north city limits to Third Street and U.S. Route 65 to Mill Street, Third Street to U.S. Route 50 and Osage Avenue to Marshall Avenue and Mill Street to Heard Avenue and Boonville Street to the Union Pacific Railroad.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Ardrey said. “We get about $10,000 which doesn’t sound like a lot but what it does is it funds in large part a tree re-inventory. We will go out with a request for proposal and we will hire a company that has arborists on staff.
“They come in and they walk a certain area of town and they assess the condition of trees,” she continued. “They provide us back then a file and we put it in our GIS system as a layer and it tells us the condition of those trees.”
Ardrey said the re-inventory is usually conducted between January and March.
“I split out anything that indicates that a tree is dead or needs to be removed,” she said. “Those are the ones that we immediately release to the street department to get out and get taken care of as soon as possible. Then there are trees that are in poor or fair conditions and they make recommendations on what we need to do with those.”
Ardrey said after receiving the re-inventory, the city’s street department staff has been working on trees identified as needing maintenance including trimming or removal.
“There’s usually between 40 or 60 trees that either need to be immediately removed or need some significant maintenance done to them,” Ardrey said. “That can be any number of things because Sedalia has, we’re very fortunate, we have a lot of very nice trees but through the years they have some disease issues come up or the weather can be unkind and impact it.”
Another part of the grant included trees being planted in the city. Crews worked with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Department of Transportation to plant four Regal Prince Oak trees in the islands along West 16th Street in front of the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department will be caring for the roadway islands including the new trees. Three new trees including swamp white oak and autumn blaze maple were also added to the grove established in 2018 on public property in a location adjacent to Crown Hill Cemetery.
The grant also funded fliers with a tree care calendar and shared information to more than 10,000 homes in the community through water utility billings about the emerald ash borer.
“We did just a general flyer that included link information back to things like the U.S. Forestry Service and the conservation department,” Ardrey explained. “They have a wealth of information online available about the (Emerald Ash Borer). What you should look for on your trees and things like that. We try to provide some public information, educational materials with the TRIM grant.”
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.
